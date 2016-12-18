TNT boys basketball primer: League previews, players to watch, predictions across the South Sound

CLASS 4A
TEAM TO WATCH
There’s no overlooking the two-time defending 4A state champions. Federal Way is riding a 51-game win streak dating back to 2015, but has a lot of new faces. Kentwood returns four starters and nine total players from its team that lost the Eagles in the title game last year, and never sleep on Curtis coach Tim Kelly, especially with three-year starter John Moore back.
4A NPSL CASCADE
Fab Five
Guard— Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood, 6-2, sr.: Maybe the best defender in the league. Points come in bunches.
Guard – AJ Chappell, Kentridge, 5-6, sr.: He and K-M transfer Markel Banks in backcourt make for sharpshooting combo.
Guard – Darius LuBom, Kentwood, 6-0, sr.: So tough to stop reigning 4A SPSL Northeast co-MVP from getting to the rim.
Guard – Emilio Mancol, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, sr.: Reigning Seamount League MVP creates for himself and teammates.
Post – Clayton Stultz, Tahoma, 6-10, sr.: Towering senior has solid mid-range game to go with size and aggressiveness.
League prediction
1. Kentwood (22-7 in 2015-16)
2. Kentridge (15-12)
3. Kennedy Catholic (19-10)
4. Mt. Rainier (7-13)
5. Tahoma (2-18)
6. Kent-Meridian (14-10)
7. Kentlake (12-12)
8. Hazen (13-9)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 24: Kentwood at Kentridge, 7:15 p.m.
4A NPSL OLYMPIC
Fab Five
Guard – Zane Harshman, Auburn, 6-0, sr.: Highline transfer combines with Pa’Treon Lee to make for tough backcourt.
Guard – Rashon Slaughter, Federal Way, sr.: Before transferring, smooth-shooting wing was first-team, all-league selection at Decatur.
Guard – Marcus Stephens, Federal Way, sr.: Starting point guard of back-to-back 4A title teams. Now it’s his show.
Forward – Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, 6-6, jr.: Talented and versatile wing hoping to get Hornets back into state.
Forward – Malcolm Cola, Federal Way, 6-7, sr.: Missed most of last season with a knee injury, but fully healthy now.
League prediction
1. Federal Way (28-0 in 2015-16)
2. Auburn (10-12)
3. Decatur (6-14)
4. Todd Beamer (15-9)
5. Auburn Riverside (14-10)
6. Enumclaw (13-12)
7. Auburn Mountainview (23-2)
8. Thomas Jefferson (11-13)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 13: Auburn at Federal Way, 7:15 p.m.
4A SPSL
Fab Five
Guard – Daniel Gregory, Emerald Ridge, 6-0, sr.: ER’s energy-guy. One of the Jaguars’ five returning starters.
Guard – Hunter Sipe, Olympia, sr.: First-team all-4A Narrows selection last year will take on greater load this year.
Guard/Forward – Sindou Diallo, Curtis, 6-2, sr.: Coach Tim Kelly loves Diallo’s improvement. "Extremely athletic," he said.
Forward – Christian Moore, Bellarmine Prep, sr.: Not just a quarterback. Doubles as the Lions’ athletic inside presence.
Forward – John Moore, Curtis, 6-3, sr.: Three-year starter near automatic from 15-18 feet, but strong inside, too.
League prediction
1. Curtis (25-5 in 2015-16)
2. Emerald Ridge (11-13)
3. Olympia (19-5)
4. Bellarmine Prep (20-5)
5. Sumner (14-9)
6. Rogers (6-16)
7. South Kitsap (9-13)
8. Graham-Kapowsin (3-16)
Mark the calendar
Jan. 27: Emerald Ridge at Curtis, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Team to watch
Lincoln returns so much depth from last year, when the Abes returned to the Tacoma Dome for the first time since 2013. Trevante Anderson and Emmett Linton III are both solid shooters and Willie Thomas protects the paint. Wilson will be very good when clicking on all cylinders and Erik Stevenson could have Timberline making a run to the Dome.
3A PCL
Fab Five
Guard – Trevante Anderson, Lincoln, 6-1, jr.: Smooth jumper, tough in the lane and great at reading the floor. It’s his show now.
Guard – Marcel Ferguson, Stadium, 6-4, sr.: High-flying wing capable of scoring in bunches when he gets going.
Guard – Isaiah Turner, Spanaway Lake, 6-4, jr.: Three-year starter was a first-team 4A SPSL selection last year.
Forward – Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson, 6-7, jr.: So dangerous in transition. Lefty has 3-point threat to complement bounce.
Forward – Willie Thomas, Lincoln, 6-5, sr.: Coach Aubrey Shelton believes Thomas could be the league’s best defensive player.
League Prediction
1. Lincoln (22-6 in 2015-16)
2. Wilson (18-7)
3. Spanaway Lake (14-11)
4. Mount Tahoma (8-15)
5. Stadium (2-16)
6. Lakes (6-14)
7. Bonney Lake (3-17)
8. Bethel (4-16)
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 25: Wilson at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
3A SSC
Fab Five
Forward – Clay Christian, North Thurston, 6-3, jr.: Rams’ leading scorer is averaging 31 points per game.
Guard – TJ Mickelson, Capital, 6-0, sr.: Transfer from Black Hills is well-rounded point guard, can distribute and shoot.
Guard – Chris Penner, Capital, 6-1, soph.: Quick, elusive shooter. Likely to be one of Capital’s biggest assets for next three years.
Guard – RJ Secrest, Central Kitsap, 6-2, sr.: Cougars’ top returning scorer is just as a big a threat this year.
Guard – Erik Stevenson, Timberline, 6-4, sr.: Reigning 4A Narrows first-team pick can score from anywhere on the floor.
League prediction
1. Timberline (16-9 in 2015-16)
2. Capital (5-15)
3. Central Kitsap (6-14)
4. Gig Harbor (7-13)
5. North Thurston (11-12)
6. Peninsula (21-4)
7. Yelm (11-13)
8. Shelton (6-14)
Mark the date
Jan. 20: Capital at Timberline, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
TEAM TO WATCH
With Roberto Gittens, Donald Scott and Demetrius Crosby all back as returning starters for Foss, the Falcons have hopes of ending their first season down from 3A to 2A with a state title in the Yakima SunDome, though it could be meeting a towering River Ridge team on its way there.
2A EvCO
Fab Five
Guard – Hodges Bailey, Centralia, 6-1, sr.: Prolific scorer back from season-ending foot injury as a junior.
Guard – CJ Geathers, Tumwater, 5-10, jr.: Early experience as sophomore made Geathers reliable scorer.
Guard – Brian Marty, Tumwater, 5-9, sr.: Top returner for T-Birds scored buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Capital.
Guard – Brandon White, W.F. West, 6-7, jr.: Will run the point this year. Averaged 8.5 points per game as sophomore.
Forward – Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, 6-2, jr.: Transfer from W.F. West can score, compliments Bailey.
League prediction
1. Centralia (11-13 in 2015-16)
2. Tumwater (18-8)
3. W.F. West (5-17)
4. Black Hills (10-13)
5. Rochester (3-17)
6. Aberdeen (15-6).
Mark the date
Jan. 6: Centralia at Tumwater, 7 p.m.
2A SPSL MOUNTAIN
Fab Five
Guard – Kelton Williams, Lindbergh, 5-9, sr.: Lefty point guard can finish in traffic. Reigning first-team all-Seamount pick.
Forward – Roberto Gittens, Foss, 6-5, sr.: Averaged 22.5 points, nine rebounds, three blocks per game for Falcons last year.
Forward – Jalen Green, Lindbergh, 6-6, jr.: Returning first-team all-Seamount league selection for the Eagles last year.
Forward – Donald Scott, Foss, 6-6, sr.: All-league basketball and baseball player. Has mid-range game to complement size.
Forward – Alex Wallen, White River, 6-3, sr.: Averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds last year on team that’s been together since third grade.
League Prediction
1. Foss (15-9 last year), 2. White River (15-9), 3. Lindbergh (16-9), 4. Evergreen (5-13), 5. Fife (5-15), 6. Washington (9-14), 7. Franklin Pierce (2-17), 8. Foster (4-14).
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 4: Foss at White River, 7 p.m.
2A SPSL SOUND
Fab Five
Guard – Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park, 5-9, sr.: Can light it up from beyond the arc. Becomes a go-to leader this season.
Guard – Dabreon Waters-Mitchell, Renton, 6-2, sr.: Was an all-league pick for Indians in 2A Seamount last year. How will he fare in 2A SPSL?
Guard/Forward – Jordan Skipper-Brown, River Ridge, 6-5, sr.: Adds more height to River Ridge roster. Consistent scoring threat.
Forward – Lajon Enis-Carter, Steilacoom, 6-2, sr.: Quickness, athleticism make Enis-Carter a versatile option for experienced Sentinels.
Forward – Josh Kennedy, River Ridge, 6-8, sr.: Transfer from Rochester offers inside presence Hawks were missing last year.
League prediction
1. River Ridge (24-3 in 2015-16)
2. Clover Park (15-9)
3. Renton (15-12)
4. Highline (7-15)
5. Steilacoom (16-9)
6. Eatonville (15-9)
7. Tyee (5-16)
8. Orting (2-18).
Mark the date
Jan. 4: Clover Park at River Ridge, 7 p.m.
SMALL SCHOOLS
TEAM TO WATCH
Life Christian gets one more run with Luke Lovelady, the 6-foot-8 senior and son of coach Luke Lovelady. The two-time TNT All-Area selection doesn’t have as much experience around him as he did last year, and with the loss of four-year point guard Wyatt Dunlap to graduation, expect Lovelady to even handle more point guard duties this season.
Fab Five
Guard – Tyler Fox, Cascade Christian, 6-1, sr.: Has one of the best all-around games in the 1A Nisqually, including defensively.
Guard – PJ Talen, Tacoma Baptist, 6-2, jr.: Can shoot the 3, get to the basket and is a lock-down defender.
Forward – Casper Forest, Vashon Island, 6-2, sr.: Three-year letterman for Pirates is a returning all-league selection.
Forward – Luke Lovelady, Life Christian, 6-8, sr.: Reigning 2B Pacific MVP averaged 21.1 points, 14.9 rebounds last year.
Post – CJ Kovacs, Life Christian, 6-5, sr.: Averaged 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds last season and is set for breakout year.
Mark the Calendar
Jan. 24: Ilwaco at Life Christian, 7 p.m.
Staff writer Lauren Smith contributed to this report
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Comments