Prep roundup: David Harris, Emmett Linton and Le’Zjon Bonds lead Abes to a win in California

Boys basketball
Top performer: Elijah McLaughlin, Peninsula
Scored 21 points in 74-54 loss to O’Dea
Lincoln 75, Mission Prep 73: A trio of Lincoln players poured on the scoring as the Abes continued their California road trip in the Mission Prep Christmas Classic with another win, this time against the host team on Wednesday.
David Harris led Lincoln, finishing with 15 points. Behind him were 14-point performances from Emmett Linton and Le’Zjon Bonds.
Bonds particularly has had a good trip, scoring a total of 44 points in three games.
The win locked up the Navy Bracket championship for the Abes to bring home.
O’Dea 74, Peninsula 54: A hot start by the host Fighting Irish was too much for the Seahawks to handle.
Elijah McLaughlin scored 21 points for Peninsula, and Jared Brinkman added nine.
Xavier Smith led O’Dea with 18 points.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Vanessa Higgins, Stadium
Scored 26 points in a 51-43 loss to River Ridge.
River Ridge 51, Stadium 43: Vanessa Higgins provided more than half of the Tigers’ points with 26 on Wednesday.
However, they couldn’t overcome Caitlin Yenne and the Hawks.
Yenne, a junior guard, led River Ridge with 16 points. The Hawks outscored the Tigers, 23-12, in the third quarter to break the game open.
Theresa Atonio was second in scoring for Stadium with six points.
Bethel 56, Timberline 51: The tag team of Tiana Brown and Tiara Brown turned out to be a good combination for the Braves.
The sisters Brown combined for 25 points, and Tiana scored 14 of them. The other Brave to hit double digits was Emma Johnson, who dropped 12.
Leading the Blazers was Cadence Monti with 19 points.
Ridgefield 56, Tumwater 46: The T-Birds couldn’t pull out the victory on the road despite holding a 24-20 lead over the Spudders.
Sierra Snyder led Tumwater with 13 points, and Brooke Hare chipped in 11.
Kylie Greenwald led Ridgefield with 14 points.
Life Christian 39, South Bend 18: In this low-scoring affair, Nay Turner of Life Christian led all scorers with nine points.
