Bethel’s Springsteen claims upper-class Outstanding Wrestling Award at Jag Duals

Orting wrestling swept their way to a team title at a star-studded 2016 Jag Duals on Thursday afternoon at Emerald Ridge High.
With Ben Gore out sick for the Cardinals, it was up to teammate Alex Cruz and the second-ranked Class 2A team to pick up the slack. And that’s just what they did by sweeping all five sessions to be crowned tournament champions.
“With Ben not here, we just had to dig into our roster and prove that we’re the top team in the 2A,” said Cruz, who’s the No. 1 ranked 120-pound wrestler in the state in all classifications according Washington Wrestling Report.
Bethel (4-1, Class 3A) took second, with Union (3-2) and Emerald Ridge (2-3), both 4A teams, finished third and fourth respectively.
White River and Washington, both 2A, and 3A Spanaway Lake and 4A Bothell also competed.
Bethel senior Dante Springsteen picked up another tournament win taking the Outstanding Wrestling Award for the upper weight-class (152-285).
“It feels good, but I can’t get too cocky,” said Springsteen, who is the No. 1 ranked 160 pound wrestler in all classifications. “There’s still some tough kids out there. I have to keep training as hard as ever.”
Springsteen entered the year ranked No. 2 at 160-pounds in 3A. But after picking up championships at the Wilfong Classic (Dec. 10) and Rogers Holiday Tournament (Dec. 17), the Bethel senior has jumped to the top of the list.
Springsteen won his final match with a pin in 50 seconds. He cruised through his first three matches before a tough win over Union’s Tommy Strassenberg (No. 1 in 4A, No. 5 in state). The match proved pivotal, giving Bethel the tie-breaker over Union for second-place.
“I had to grind it out against (Strassenberg). He’s a good kid from Union,” Springsteen said of his semifinals match. “It’s what I like. I like competition.”
Union’s two-time defending state champion at 106-pounds Ethan Rotando (No. 1 in 4A, No. 2 in state) took home the OWA for the lower weights (106-145).
