Prep roundup: Chris Gibson earns 500th career victory as White River topples Snohomish

Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Maddie Willett, Gig Harbor
Scored 26 points in 53-41 win over Ferndale.
White River 53, Snohomish 49: Make that two consecutive wins over 4A state semifinal teams.
And 500 career victories for White River coach Chris Gibson.
Last week, the 2A Hornets handed Bothell its first loss, then beat Snohomish on Tuesday behind Kendal Bird’s 25 points in the Sterling Shootout at Lynden Christian.
Snohomish moved down to the 3A classification this year after reaching the 4A state title game last season.
White River, the No.1-ranked 2A team, trailed at halftime, but retook the lead in the third quarter. Lucy Rasmussen scored 10 points and Sofia Lavinder added nine.
Gibson, in his 29th year coaching basketball in stints with Franklin Pierce and then White River, was awarded with a game ball after the win as his milestone victory was announced.
His 501st victory could come against No. 2 (1A) Lynden Christian on Wednesday. The Lyncs are the defending 1A state champions and their former coach, Curt De Haan, owns the state record for coaching victories with 722.
Gig Harbor 53, Ferndale 41: The Tides only needed two players to outscore the Golden Eagles on Wednesday.
Maddie Willett scored 26 points and Brynna Maxwell scored 21 for a combined 47, easily surpassing the total of Ferndale.
Eatonville 54, Royal 37: The Cruisers lived up to their namesake in their road win over the Knights.
Sammie Swartout led all scores with 24 points and Jaelin Hotz chipped in 11.
Boys Basketball
Top Performer: John Moore, Curtis
Had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 77-39 win over Costa Mesa (Calif.)
Bellarmine Prep 60, Scottsdale Christian (Ariz.) 50: The Lions took their show on the road to the Cactus Jam Tournament held in Arizona on Tuesday.
Joey Bodoia led Bellarmine with 23 points and teammate Christian Moore scored 10.
For the Eagles, the combination of Jack Richards and Tanner Hoffman was good for 36 points but that was not enough to overcome the Lions.
Bellarmine advances to the semifinals in the Cactus Jam Tournament and will face Catelena Foothills on Wednesday.
Curtis 77, Costa Mesa (Calif.) 39: John Moore had himself a night.
He had a near-triple double, scoring 26 points with nine rebounds and six assists as the Vikings came away with a win in their first game of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic in California.
Sindou Diallo added 13 points for Curtis.
The Vikings will continue play at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic, next playing Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.
Black Hills 42, Peninsula 40: The Wolves’ Noah Brewer stepped up his game to take over in the final quarter against the Seahawks.
Brewer scored six of his game high 16 points in the final period, keeping Peninsula at bay as the Seahawks rallied from a 42-32 deficit to be down by two points.
With 2.4 seconds left on the clock, the Seahawks had a chance to win or tie, inbounding the ball underneath their own basket. Ryder Johnson’s shot was just off.
Steilacoom 61, Franklin Pierce 27: Isaiah Hampton, J.J. Lemming and Lajon Enis-Carter all scored at least 10 points in the Sentinels’ win.
Hampton was the leading scorer with 13 points. Dekari Boyd led Franklin Pierce with 11 points.
Todd Beamer 60, Cascade Christian 51: This matchup in the Sterling Shootout featured a lot of lead changes between the Titans and Cougars.
Down by one going into the fourth quarter, the Titans fought as they did all game trying to keep the game tied or close to it. As the quarter went on, Todd Beamer overtook the Cougars to take the last lead of the game.
Ste’fun Singleton scored 25 points, and Richie Frazier had 20 for the Titans.
For the Cougars, it was Dylan Cooley with 15 points and Corbin Nohr scoring 13 to lead their scores.
Puyallup 142, Sir Charles Tupper 78 (Vancouver, B.C): The Vikings scored and scored a lot more in a win in the opening round of the Tamawanis Holiday Tournament in Surrey, British Columbia.
Puyallup had five players score at least 19 points in the win, with Elijah Seybold recording a team-high 24 points. Landon Neff and Brennan Winter each added 21 points, Donald Bango had 20 and Jacob Holcomb scored 19.
Puyallup built a 44-18 lead after the first quarter and scored at least 30 points in every quarter thereafter.
