River Ridge 40, Tumwater 29: Hawks show growth in nonleague girls basketball victory

1:12 Husky fans W-hoop it up at airport tailgate party Pause

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

4:04 Russell Wilson thinks Seahawks' offense 'is not that far away'

1:15 Coach Lorenzo Romar gets ready for Pac-12 opener

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

1:42 All Through the Night: Welsh Christmas Revels

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

2:01 Freighthouse Square owner discusses Sound Transit relationship