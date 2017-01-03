G-K’s Foster Sarell selected to MaxPreps All-American football team

Foster Sarell of Graham-Kapowsin High School was selected to the MaxPreps 2016 All-American football team, honoring some of the best high school football players in the nation.
The high school sports website, an affiliate of CBS, released its All-American team early Tuesday, selecting Sarell to the first-team offensive line.
He wasn’t in the state on Tuesday.
Sarell, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound senior who is considered by multiple scouting services to be the top offensive-line recruit in the nation, flew on New Year’s Day to San Antonio, Texas, for the US Army All-American Bowl. The nationally broadcast football game will be played at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Alamodome.
That’s when Sarell has said he plans to make his college decision. The top offers he’s considering are Nebraska, Notre Dame, Stanford, USC and Washington (listed in alphabetical order).
Sarell was a four-year starter for Graham-Kapowsin, which reached the first round of the 4A state playoffs this season before losing to eventual state champion Camas.
He was selected to The News Tribune’s all-state high school football team on the offensive line and was a three-time TNT All-Area selection. The only year he didn’t make the All-Area team was his junior year, in which he missed eight games with a dislocated forearm bone in his right arm.
Sarell was one of two players from Washington selected to the MaxPreps All-American team. Eastside Catholic tight end Hunter Bryant, who has committed to the University of Washington, was the second-team tight end.
US ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL
What: East vs. West senior game, featuring some of the best high school seniors in the nation.
When: 10 a.m. (PDT), Saturday. Will broadcast on NBC.
Where: Alamodome — San Antonio, Texas.
