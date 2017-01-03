Olympia boys defeat Puyallup 59-50

Olympia’s Hunter Sipe (4) pulls a rebound away from Puyallup’s Myles Smith (13) in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Olympia’s Dayne Shafer (2) goes up for a layup while defended by Puyallup’s Brennan Winter (3) in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) loses control of the ball while driving to the hoop in the first quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) gains control of a loose ball in the first quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Landen Neff (22) drives to the basket in the first quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Olympia’s Casson Rouse (5) pulls down a rebound in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Olympia’s Hunter Sipe (4) makes an acrobatic shot as he’s fouled by Puyallup’s Donald Bango (11) in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Olympia’s Hunter Sipe (4) pulls down a rebound after blocking a shot by Landen Neff (22) in the fourth quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Olympia’s Hunter Sipe (4) fouls Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) as he tries to drive to the basket i the fourth quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) goes airborne trying to defend a shot by Olympia’s Cole Hicks (14) in the second quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Olympia’s Hunter Sipe (4) makes an acrobatic shot as he’s fouled by Puyallup’s Donald Bango (11) in the third quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Gavin Grant (5) fouls Olympia’s Casson Rouse (5) while going for a block in the fourth quarter. Puyallup High School played Olympia High School in a basketball game at Puyallup High School in Puyallup, Wash., on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com