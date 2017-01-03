Federal Way battles Todd Beamer in boys basketball

Todd Beamer’s Curtis Springfield battles Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniel for a loose ball at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Todd Beamer’s Richie Frazier, 0, eyes the ball while going for a rebound against Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Federal Way’s Rashon Slaughter goes for a layup while Todd Beamer’s Richie Frazier and Ste’fun Singleton attempt to block the ball at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
A Federal Way player fist bumps game officials at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Todd Beamer’s Keki Pedebone fails to come up with the ball against Eagles defenders at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Federal Way’s Mal Pine contorts to get a shot off against Todd Beamer’s Keki Pedebone at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Federal Way’s Elijah Nnanabu blasts down the court with the ball at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
Titan cheerleaders lead a cheer at Todd Beamer High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
