High school sports: Roundup for Jan. 3, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: James Buckley, South Kitsap, senior — scored 24 points in 61-44 win over Rogers
Bellarmine Prep 62, Sumner 53: The Lions jumped out to an 11 point lead over the Spartans in the first quarter, proving to be enough to pick up the win.
The Lions led 21-10 through one quarter. The gap didn’t get much closer throughout the contest. Jaylen Scott led the team with 17 points. Charles Elzie had 13 while Joey Bodoia scored 10
Bellarmine Prep Coach Bernie Salazar praised the team saying simply “it was a good team win” and that it was a “hard fought game.”
The Lions be away next against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars on Friday at 7 p.m.
South Kitsap 61, Rogers 44: The Wolves ran away from the Rams in the first half, leading to a win.
The Wolves scored 13 in the first quarter and 20 in the second. They carried a 33-18 lead at halftime. James Buckley exploded for 24 points. Izaijha Byrd flew to the rack scoring 16 points.
The Wolves will play next against the Puyallup Vikings on Friday at 7 p.m.
Emerald Ridge 75, Graham-Kapowsin 37: The Jaguars feasted on the Eagles picking up a big win.
The offensive outburst came from three Jaguars. Senior Kyle Stallcop led the way with 21 points. Andrew Boston poured in 16 points while Jason Cassens had 15.
The Jaguars will be home next against the Bellarmine Prep Lions on Friday at 7 p.m.
Seattle Lutheran 58, Mount Rainier Lutheran 29: The Saints experienced heavenly offensive production in their win over the Hawks.
That offensive production was balanced as eight Saints contributed. The Saints were led by Meehan, scoring 12 points. A trio of Saints scored 11 points, they were Roberto Duenaz, Isaiah Dowding-Albrecht and Andrew Meyer.
The Saints will look to keep this momentum going into their next home game against the Crosspoint Warriors Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Amelia Ack, Olympia, senior — scored 31 points in 55-41 victory over Puyallup
Mount Rainier Lutheran 48, Seattle Lutheran 24: In a game that started slow for both teams but saw the game pick up after the first quarter the Hawks poured it on to win out over the Saints.
Leading the charge was sophomore Claire Lyons who got a game high 20 points in a game that saw both teams struggling to score in the first quarter with Mount Rainier Lutheran getting 7 and Seattle Lutheran getting 5.
The game was within 4 points going into the half with the Hawks up 19-15. However, the Hakws then pulled ahead, outscoring Seattle Lutheran 12-2 in the 3rd and 17-7 in the 4th.
The Hawks will play next at home against the Rainier Christian Mustangs on Friday at 6 p.m.
Olympia 55, Puyallup 41: The Bears slayed the Vikings in a game that saw the Olympia team start strong and end strong.
Olympia Coach Jackie Robinson said “getting that early start was key for us” highlighting how the Bears team “got early baskets out in transition.”
On the other side of the court, Robinson also praised the team’s defensive saying “defensively, the first quarter was big” in which the team held Puyallup to 6 while scoring 16.
Scoring a game high 31 points was Olympia Senior Amelia Ack in the decisive victory.
Robinson also felt that “the guards played well and made smart decisions” to help put the Bears out on top.
The Bears will hit the road for their next game against the Sumner Spartans on Friday at 7 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview 39, Enumclaw 35: The Lions gained the separation they needed in the first quarter, picking up the win over the Hornets.
The Lions had a solid start, leading 11-6 by the end of the first quarter. The teams were separated by a point through the final three quarters of the contest. Nine different Lions scored in the game. Madison Bosik led the team with 13, while Rebecca Lindberg had 6.
The Lions will play next at Jefferson High School, home of the Raiders, on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Kentridge 56, Kentwood 16: The Chargers proved to be the superior school in Kent, besting the Conquerors on Tuesday night.
It was total team dominance as 11 different Chargers scored, but only one scored in double figures. JaQuaya Miller was the one, scoring 10 points for her team. Tresai McCarver and Morgan Gary each scored nine.
The Chargers face off next in a away game against the Kennedy Catholic Lancers on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep 72, Sumner 35: In a high-pressure game, the the Lions came out on top over the Spartans with Sophomore Reyelle Frazier leading the way for Bellarmine Prep with 19 points.
Sumner Coach Jordan Moog said of the loss that “we did not come to play tonight and struggled to rebound.”
Moog praised the Lions saying “they’re a very good team and I’m sure we will see them in the state playoffs.”
The Lions will play at home next against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars Friday at 7 p.m.
