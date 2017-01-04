River Ridge 67, Clover Park 51: Quick starts lifts Hawks to decisive win over league rival

2:29 Graham-Kapowsin's Foster Sarell presented as US Army All-American in school ceremony Pause

2:00 Devin Hester thanks Carroll for finally giving him 'a scholarship'

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom

2:23 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews game vs. No. 15 Oregon

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

1:24 Marriage proposal at Sumner Cemetery