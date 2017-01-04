High school roundup: Fife boys basketball drops Evergreen, 43-42

Boys basketball
Top Performer: Blake Wilcox, Stadium
Scored 26 points in 87-79 win over Lakes.
Fife 43, Evergreen 42: Cooper Schelbert can say that his free throws were the most important points on the game — because that pair of freebies won the game.
With about seven seconds left, Schelbert was fouled and went to the line for two. The Trojans were down by one at that point and the Wolverines needed him to miss at least once to stay alive.
But Schelbert made both.
“We played fairly good defense tonight,” said coach Terrance Troupe. “It was a hard-nosed game, and both sides had difficulties scoring at times.”
One of those times was at the very end, as the Trojans fouled on the final possession. However, the Wolverine at the line missed his free throws and gave Fife the win.
Steilacoom 56, Highline 53: The Sentinels’ defense may have been shaky near the end of the game, giving up 22 points in the fourth quarter, but they were able to pull through with the victory.
Isaiah Hampton led Steilacoom in scoring with 13 points on the day, with Lajon Enis-Carter chipping in 10. Jack Burcham led the Pirates with 13 points as well.
Shelton 63, Peninsula 59: Kyle Kimball and Marshall McCullough scored 15 points each to boost the Highclimbers over the Seahawks.
Taking advantage of the inside lanes, Shelton was able to feed their post players the ball and score some easy points.
However, the Seahawks wouldn’t roll over, with Seth Kasteler scoring 17 points and Sam Miller adding 15 to keep it close.
Stadium 87, Lakes 79: The Lancers’ Daeshawn Wayne had a day with 36 points on the night. However, that was not enough to overtake Blake Wilcox’s Tigers.
Wilcox led his team with 26 points. Teammates Marcel Ferguson scored 18 and Jacee Hughes scored 15 to help ensure victory.
Auburn 70, Auburn Riverside 60: The Trojans benefitted from having four players score at least ten points, including Pa’treon Lee netting 23.
The other Trojans to get double-digit points were Eddie Aslanyan with 12, Ka’sean Griffin with 11 and Sidney White with 10.
EJ Taylor led the Ravens with 19 points.
Capital 56, Central Kitsap 46: Capital had a fairly spread-out offensive production as five of their six scorers came up with at least seven points.
Leading them was Chris Schnellman, scoring 16 points.
For Central Kitsap, it was Jayden Upshaw that led all scores with 20 points.
Girls basketball
Top Performer: Jamie Connally, Yelm
Scored 25 points in 76-74 OT win over North Thurston, seven of which came in the fifth period.
Yelm 76, North Thurston 74 (OT): When the Tornados needed somebody to step up their game down the stretch in their overtime win against the Rams, they looked to Jamie Connally.
Connally had a game high of 25 points scored, seven of which came in the overtime period. But it was Jaeden Ells that sealed it.
“We were up by four at one point in overtime,” said Yelm coach Russ Riches. “They tied it up and then Ells hit two free throws on a foul with three seconds left.”
Those two free throws would be the final difference in the game. The Rams tried to win off a desperation shot from their leading scorer Rokki Brown (18 points), but the ball didn’t fall through the hoop.
“They had players step up that we hadn’t seen before,” Riches added. “But it is nice to see that we can step up when we need it.”
Adding to the Tornados’ high score was Chloe Zimmerman, turning in 19 points and eight assists.
Peninsula 47, Shelton 43: The Seahawks and Highclimbers entered the fourth quarter tied, but thanks to key free throws being made, Peninsula was able pull away.
Led by Mackenzie Walch’s 10 points, the Seahawks made six key free throws in the fourth quarter. Timber Ware also scored 10 points for the Highclimbers, but they were plagued by only making one of their free throws in the fourth.
Central Kitsap 56, Capital 46: MacKenzie Page and Olivia Krog would not be denied scoring in their game against the Cougars.
Page put up 21 points and Krog had 20, combining to nearly match the total for Capital. However, a trio of Cougars in Palen Fenton, Delani West and Calli Kaufman all scored in double digits (13, 12, and 11 points respectively) to keep their team in it.
Annie Wright 39, Bear Creak 31: Abbey Turner of the Gators got the better in her scoring duel against Haley Jones of the Grizzles.
Turner scored 17 points to lead all scores and her team to victory. Jones tried her best by putting up 15, but ultimately fell short in the end.
Lakes 47, Stadium 30: Vanessa Higgins just couldn’t carry the Tigers to the victory against the Lancers.
Higgins was the top scorer with 19 points on the night, but it was Tonisha Flowers’ 15 that proved the difference in the game.
Fife 48, Evergreen 6: The Trojans’ defense was the biggest factor in their win over the Wolverines.
As a team, the Trojans forced 33 total turnovers. “The girls played hard tonight,” said coach Matt Sinnes. “We had a well-balanced attack tonight.”
Leading that well balanced attack was Breanna Hernandez, scoring 11 points on the night. Christina Willis added in 10 to help.
Bowling
Top Performer: Heather Allard, Franklin Pierce
Rolled a 150-181--331 in win over Lindbergh 1590 total pins to 1471.
Franklin Pierce 1590, Lindbergh 1471: Heather Allard and the Cardinals were able to make short work of the Eagles in their match on Wednesday.
Allard, the leading scorer of the day, rolled a 150 in her first game and a 180 in her second to lead all scores.
The Eagles’ leading scorer was Katherine Back, putting up 164 and 114 for a total of 278 pins.
Capital 1786, Olympia 1702: The First Annual Nacho Bowl went to the Cougars as Grace McCown rolled a strong performance over the Bears.
McCown started off slowly with a score of 143 pins in her first game, but really showed up with a 180 for her next high score.
