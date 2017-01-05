River Ridge dominates Clover Park with 67-51 win

Three of the previous four teams to beat the Todd Beamer girls basketball team went on to win a state title. Auburn Riverside might not be there, yet, but Tuesday’s win was just the statement, confidence-boosting win it needed early in the season.
The Wilson Rams used a 9-1 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 51-36 win over Mountlake Terrace in Saturday’s Alliance Flooring Showdown at Highline College. Junior Emmitt Matthews Jr., who finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, had two dunks during the run to ignite what had been a stagnant offense for most of the game.
Todd Beamer head coach Corey Alexander not only had to say goodbye to his best player when Nia Alexander graduated following the 2015-16 girls basketball season, but he had to say goodbye to his daughter.
No. 6 Kentridge was able to overcome two years’ worth of demons with its 60-59 victory over eighth-ranked Bellarmine Prep in a nonleague matchup on Wednesday on the Chargers’ home court — though Bellarmine coach Kevin Meines said it felt like a game meant for a different stage.