High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Deontae Jackson, Clover Park — Scored 14 points, including game winning layup with .9 seconds left in the game, in 59-58 OT win against Steilacoom.
Clover Park 59, Steilacoom 58 (OT): The Warriors and Sentinels battled until there was virtually no more ticks of the clock in overtime on Friday.
Despite being down one with five seconds to go, Deontae Jackson was able to find a hole and lay-in his game winning bucket with .9 seconds remaining on the clock.
“We went back and forth in overtime,” said Clover Park coach Mel Ninnis. “We were ahead and had control in overtime, but they got their possessions and La’Jon Enis-Carter made his shots.”
Enis-Carter was the leading scorer for the Sentinels with 16 points on the night. Davien Harris-Williams scored 24 for the Warriors.
Once the ball went through the hoop and the clock hit all zeroes, the Clover Park home crowd rushed the court to celebrate with its fellow classmates.
“It was crazy,” Ninnis said. “It took us a few minutes to be able to shake the hands of the other team.”
Ninnis also attributed that it’s his guards that gets the offense moving for the Warriors.
“When my guards hit shots, we get wins,” he said. “When Davien scores less than 20, we struggle. We need [our guards] to score and get on top.”
North Thurston 68, Capital 66: Free throws came up big for the Rams in the final seconds in their win over the Cougars.
Falling behind in the first half, 33-27, North Thurston was able to make a nice comeback in the third quarter, scoring 26 points to the Cougars’ 15.
However things got a little shaky in the fourth.
“They were able to cut into our 12-point lead,” Rams coach Tim Brown said. “We turned it over four or five times in a row and TJ Mickelson hit a few good shots.”
However, Mickelson’s 19 points were not enough to overcome North Thurston. Tim Tenkley was the leading scorer for the Rams as his 24 points were needed to earn the win.
Emerald Ridge 53, Bellarmine Prep 50: Jason Cassens scored a game-high 21 points, and Daniel Gregory added 15 and the Jaguars toppled the Lions.
Neither team yielded an advantage in the first half as it was nearly tied 28-27 in favor of Bellarmine Prep.
After a dominant third quarter for the Lions, the Jaguars exploded on offense, coming from behind to win it.
Puyallup 68, South Kitsap 62: A steady offense for the Wolves was not enough to take down the visiting Vikings as Landen Neff went off for 24 points in Puyallup’s win.
Despite having three players hit double digits for the Wolves, Neff’s offensive output was paired with Jacob Holcomb’s 17 to carry the Vikings to the win.
Central Kitsap 61, Peninsula 54: The Cougars were carried by Jayden Upshaw, who scored 24 points, and RJ Secrest, who chipped in 17, in a win over the Seahawks.
EJ McLaughlin scored a team-high 18 points for Peninsula.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Jordan Spradlin, Montesano — scored 32 points in 56-22 win over Tenino.
Puyallup 49, South Kitsap 46: The Vikings escaped with a win against the visiting Wolves on Friday night.
Leading by ten points going into the third quarter, South Kitsap switched to a zone defense that slowed down Puyallup allowing the Wolves a chance to catch up.
However, behind Chloe Chilcott’s 12 points, the Vikings were able to seal the victory.
Rainier Christian 39, Mount Rainier Lutheran 37: Raamiah and Mercy Nelson were able to combine for 28 points in the Mustang victory over the Hawks.
Raamiah scored 15 points to lead all scorers. Isabella Foxley tried to catch up, but she could only find the hoop for 11 points for Mount Rainier Lutheran.
Central Kitsap 52, Peninsula 48: Kirsten Ritchie scored 17 and Belle Frazier scored 16 to give the Seahawks a potent offensive attack in a loss to the Cougars.
But she couldn’t keep up with Central Kitsap’s Vanessa Davies, who scored a game-high 19 points.
Montesano 56, Tenino 22: Jordan Spradlin was an offensive machine for the Bulldogs in a win over the Beavers.
Spradlin easily outscored everybody else on the court, including all of Tenino, putting up 32 points on the night.
