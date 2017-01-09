Bonney Lake's Brandon Kaylor, Curtis' Alex Stuart highlight Gut Check wrestling tournament

Three of the previous four teams to beat the Todd Beamer girls basketball team went on to win a state title. Auburn Riverside might not be there, yet, but Tuesday’s win was just the statement, confidence-boosting win it needed early in the season.
The Wilson Rams used a 9-1 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 51-36 win over Mountlake Terrace in Saturday’s Alliance Flooring Showdown at Highline College. Junior Emmitt Matthews Jr., who finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, had two dunks during the run to ignite what had been a stagnant offense for most of the game.