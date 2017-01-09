TNT high school girls basketball rankings, Jan. 9

TNT HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
*WIAA RPI ranking, as of Jan. 9, in parenthesis
CLASS 4A
1. Central Valley (11-0) — (5)
2. Sunnyside (10-0) — (2)
3. Kentlake (12-1) — (4)
4. Kentridge (13-1) — (6)
5. Bothell (10-1) — (1)
6. Bellarmine Prep (10-1) — (12)
7. Moses Lake (9-2) — (8)
8. Glacier Peak (10-1) — (3)
9. Auburn Riverside (10-3) — (13)
10. Woodinville (10-2) — (10)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Blanchet (13-0) — (1)
2. Stanwood (12-0) — (2)
3. Kamiakin (10-1) — (11)
4. Mt. Spokane (10-1) — (15)
5. Prairie (8-2) — (17)
6. Seattle Prep (10-1) — (5)
7. Lincoln (9-2) — (6)
8. Snohomish (9-3) — (7)
9. Gig Harbor (8-3) — (4)
10. Mercer Island (9-3) — (16)
CLASS 2A
1. White River (10-1) — (2)
2. Black Hills (9-1) — (1)
3. Wapato (10-0) — (5)
4. W.F. West (8-1) — (4)
5. Prosser (10-2) — (6)
6. Burlington-Edison (6-3) — (7)
7. Olympic (10-2) — (14)
8. Lynden (8-3) — (3)
9. Archbishop Murphy (8-3) — (8)
10. North Kitsap (9-3) — (17)
CLASS 1A
1. Cashmere (11-0) — (3)
2. Lynden Christian (10-1) — (1)
3. Okanogan (12-1) — (5)
4. Montesano (10-2) — (2)
5. Zillah (7-1) — (16)
6. Columbia of Burbank (10-0) — (8)
7. La Center (10-0) — (7)
8. Granger (11-1) — (6)
9. Mount Baker (8-1) — (10)
10. Omak (10-3) — (18)
CLASS 2B
1. Ilwaco (10-1) — (2)
2. Liberty of Spangle (11-0) — (3)
3. Adna (10-0) — (11)
4. St. George’s (9-2) — (4)
5. Dayton (9-0) — (1)
6. Wahkiakum (10-0) — (9)
7. Davenport (10-1) — (5)
8. Brewster (7-2) — (13)
9. Raymond (10-2) — (10)
10. Kalama (7-2) — (7)
CLASS 1B
1. Colton (10-1) — (1)
2. Tacoma Baptist (12-0) — (3)
3. Pomeroy (7-2) — (2)
4. Republic (11-1) — (4)
5. Selkirk (11-1) — (6)
