January 9, 2017 4:46 PM

TNT high school girls basketball rankings, Jan. 9

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

TNT HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

*WIAA RPI ranking, as of Jan. 9, in parenthesis

CLASS 4A

1. Central Valley (11-0) — (5)

2. Sunnyside (10-0) — (2)

3. Kentlake (12-1) — (4)

4. Kentridge (13-1) — (6)

5. Bothell (10-1) — (1)

6. Bellarmine Prep (10-1) — (12)

7. Moses Lake (9-2) — (8)

8. Glacier Peak (10-1) — (3)

9. Auburn Riverside (10-3) — (13)

10. Woodinville (10-2) — (10)

CLASS 3A

1. Bishop Blanchet (13-0) — (1)

2. Stanwood (12-0) — (2)

3. Kamiakin (10-1) — (11)

4. Mt. Spokane (10-1) — (15)

5. Prairie (8-2) — (17)

6. Seattle Prep (10-1) — (5)

7. Lincoln (9-2) — (6)

8. Snohomish (9-3) — (7)

9. Gig Harbor (8-3) — (4)

10. Mercer Island (9-3) — (16)

CLASS 2A

1. White River (10-1) — (2)

2. Black Hills (9-1) — (1)

3. Wapato (10-0) — (5)

4. W.F. West (8-1) — (4)

5. Prosser (10-2) — (6)

6. Burlington-Edison (6-3) — (7)

7. Olympic (10-2) — (14)

8. Lynden (8-3) — (3)

9. Archbishop Murphy (8-3) — (8)

10. North Kitsap (9-3) — (17)

CLASS 1A

1. Cashmere (11-0) — (3)

2. Lynden Christian (10-1) — (1)

3. Okanogan (12-1) — (5)

4. Montesano (10-2) — (2)

5. Zillah (7-1) — (16)

6. Columbia of Burbank (10-0) — (8)

7. La Center (10-0) — (7)

8. Granger (11-1) — (6)

9. Mount Baker (8-1) — (10)

10. Omak (10-3) — (18)

CLASS 2B

1. Ilwaco (10-1) — (2)

2. Liberty of Spangle (11-0) — (3)

3. Adna (10-0) — (11)

4. St. George’s (9-2) — (4)

5. Dayton (9-0) — (1)

6. Wahkiakum (10-0) — (9)

7. Davenport (10-1) — (5)

8. Brewster (7-2) — (13)

9. Raymond (10-2) — (10)

10. Kalama (7-2) — (7)

CLASS 1B

1. Colton (10-1) — (1)

2. Tacoma Baptist (12-0) — (3)

3. Pomeroy (7-2) — (2)

4. Republic (11-1) — (4)

5. Selkirk (11-1) — (6)



High School Sports

