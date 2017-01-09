High School Sports

January 9, 2017 5:39 PM

TNT high school boys basketball rankings, Jan. 9

By TJ Cotterill

TNT BOYS BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS

*WIAA RPI rankings, entering Jan. 9, in parenthesis

CLASS 4A

1. Federal Way (12-0) — (4)

2. Ferris (9-2) — (8)

3. Gonzaga Prep (10-1) — (2)

4. Davis (10-2) — (3)

5. Union (10-2) — (1)

6. Kentwood (10-2) — (5)

7. Central Valley (8-3) — (9)

8. Glacier Peak (10-1) — (6)

9. Curtis (10-1) — (16)

10. Bothell (10-2) — (7)

CLASS 3A

1. Nathan Hale (11-0) — (1)

2. Garfield (11-2) — (2)

3. Shadle Park (10-1) — (15)

4. Lincoln (11-0) — (6)

5. Rainier Beach (6-2) — (8)

6. West Seattle (8-4) — (3)

7. Cleveland (8-3) — (9)

8. Bellevue (9-2) — (24)

9. Shorecrest (11-1) — (14)

10. Stanwood (11-1) — (5)

CLASS 2A

1. Foss (7-4) — (36)

2. Anacortes (8-2) — (2)

3. Mark Morris (7-2) — (1)

4. Clarkston (9-2) — (6)

5. Selah (10-1) — (7)

6. River Ridge (9-3) — (3)

7. North Kitsap (10-2) — (12)

8. Bellingham (10-1) — (10)

9. Kingston (7-2) — (24)

10. Pullman (9-3) — (4)

CLASS 1A

1. King’s (10-2) — (5)

2. Zillah (8-0) — (2)

3. Freeman (10-1) — (1)

4. Lynden Christian (9-2) — (3)

5. Mount Baker (8-2) — (11)

6. Medical Lake (8-2) — (4)

7. The Northwest School (8-1) — (8)

8. La Center (7-2) — (6)

9. Chelan (9-3) — (7)

10. River View (7-2) — (27)

CLASS 2B

1. Life Christian (12-1) — (2)

2. Kittitas (9-0) — (1)

3. Napavine (9-0) — (4)

4. Northwest Christian of Colbert (9-1) — (3)

5. Brewster (10-1) — (5)

6. Adna (8-2) — (8)

7. Ilwaco (11-1) — (6)

8. Toutle Lake (9-2) — (13)

9. Manson (9-3) — (15)

10. DeSales (7-2) — (12)

CLASS 1B

1. Lummi (6-0) — (1)

2. Sunnyside Christian (8-1) — (5)

3. Taholah (8-1) — (6)

4. Pomeroy (8-1) — (7)

5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (10-2) — (9)

