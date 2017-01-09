TNT high school boys basketball rankings, Jan. 9

TNT BOYS BASKETBALL HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS
*WIAA RPI rankings, entering Jan. 9, in parenthesis
CLASS 4A
1. Federal Way (12-0) — (4)
2. Ferris (9-2) — (8)
3. Gonzaga Prep (10-1) — (2)
4. Davis (10-2) — (3)
5. Union (10-2) — (1)
6. Kentwood (10-2) — (5)
7. Central Valley (8-3) — (9)
8. Glacier Peak (10-1) — (6)
9. Curtis (10-1) — (16)
10. Bothell (10-2) — (7)
CLASS 3A
1. Nathan Hale (11-0) — (1)
2. Garfield (11-2) — (2)
3. Shadle Park (10-1) — (15)
4. Lincoln (11-0) — (6)
5. Rainier Beach (6-2) — (8)
6. West Seattle (8-4) — (3)
7. Cleveland (8-3) — (9)
8. Bellevue (9-2) — (24)
9. Shorecrest (11-1) — (14)
10. Stanwood (11-1) — (5)
CLASS 2A
1. Foss (7-4) — (36)
2. Anacortes (8-2) — (2)
3. Mark Morris (7-2) — (1)
4. Clarkston (9-2) — (6)
5. Selah (10-1) — (7)
6. River Ridge (9-3) — (3)
7. North Kitsap (10-2) — (12)
8. Bellingham (10-1) — (10)
9. Kingston (7-2) — (24)
10. Pullman (9-3) — (4)
CLASS 1A
1. King’s (10-2) — (5)
2. Zillah (8-0) — (2)
3. Freeman (10-1) — (1)
4. Lynden Christian (9-2) — (3)
5. Mount Baker (8-2) — (11)
6. Medical Lake (8-2) — (4)
7. The Northwest School (8-1) — (8)
8. La Center (7-2) — (6)
9. Chelan (9-3) — (7)
10. River View (7-2) — (27)
CLASS 2B
1. Life Christian (12-1) — (2)
2. Kittitas (9-0) — (1)
3. Napavine (9-0) — (4)
4. Northwest Christian of Colbert (9-1) — (3)
5. Brewster (10-1) — (5)
6. Adna (8-2) — (8)
7. Ilwaco (11-1) — (6)
8. Toutle Lake (9-2) — (13)
9. Manson (9-3) — (15)
10. DeSales (7-2) — (12)
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi (6-0) — (1)
2. Sunnyside Christian (8-1) — (5)
3. Taholah (8-1) — (6)
4. Pomeroy (8-1) — (7)
5. Almira-Coulee/Hartline (10-2) — (9)
tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Comments