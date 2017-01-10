Life Christian football coach Jess Nelson resigns

Jess Nelson has resigned as the football coach at Life Christian Academy.
Nelson coached the Eagles for the past three seasons, reaching the state playoffs in 2014 and again in 2015. He had a combined record of 17-11.
“It’s all around wanting more time with the family,” said Nelson, who has three kids, ages 7, 5 and 3.
Nelson had previously coached seven seasons at Stadium. He played quarterback at Tumwater High School and then was a tight end at Pacific Lutheran University, saying he was heavily influenced by the coaching styles of Sid Otton and Frosty Westering.
Life Christian lost to Napavine in the first round of the 2B state playoffs in 2014, then lost to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in the first round of the 2015 state playoffs. The Eagles finished 3-5 this year.
He said he informed the players of his resignation on Thursday. He’ll continue to teach at Stadium.
“It has been a wonderful experience. I really enjoyed my time being able to incorporate my faith and be with the guys,” Nelson said. “We were highly competitive and I really enjoyed it.”
