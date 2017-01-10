High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Pa’treon Lee, Auburn, junior — 37 points in 77-74 loss to Enumclaw
Enumclaw 77, Auburn 74: Peter Erickson’s perfection from the free throw line was what the Hornets needed to claim victory over the Tigers
Erickson went to the free throw line with seven seconds to go with Enumclaw up 75-74. He knocked down both free throws, giving the Hornets a three point cushion. The Tigers had a chance to tie, hoisting a three with two seconds remaining, but the shot fell short.
Erickson hit all eight of his free throw attempts on the evening en route to a 26-point night. Kaden Anderson (22 points) and Griffin Webb (19) also contributed for Enumclaw.
Auburn, specifically Pa’treon Lee, didn’t go down quietly. Lee had a game-high 37 points, with 26 coming in the second half.
Enumclaw hosts Auburn Riverside on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Sumner 59, Puyallup 58: The Spartans were down 10 with 1 minute, 20 seconds to go, but an incredible comeback resulted in a one point win over the Vikings.
Luke Ross hit a 3-pointer to spark Sumner’s offense. But it was Seth Carnahan (26 points) and his pair of late free throws that put the Spartans up 59-58. Puyallup had just enough time to heave a half-court shot, which failed.
The game’s leading scorer came from the losing side, as the Viking’s Landen Neff scored 29 points. Neff scored five 3-pointers on the night.
Sumner travels to Olympia for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Thursday.
Tumwater 67, Rochester 49: Behind Brian Marty’s 24 points, the Thunderbirds picked up the win over Rochester.
The Thunderbirds got out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter and the lead continued to grow throughout the game. Marty led all scorers, as teammates Cade Otton and CJ Geathers contributed nine and seven points respectively.
The Thunderbirds host Black Hills on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 57, Evergreen Lutheran 44: Adam Bailey scored a 29 points for the Hawks, who were able to withstand a 21-point rally in the fourth quarter to defeat the Eagles.
Mount Rainier Lutheran hosts Puget Sound Adventist on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Jessie Holder, Evergreen Lutheran, senior — 22 points in 43-31 over Mount Rainier Lutheran.
Bellarmine Prep 53, Curtis 47: Despite missing the focal point of their offense, the Lions remained undefeated in SPSL play, picking up a win over the Vikings.
Shalise Smith missed Tuesday night’s game with a concussion. As a result, Bellarmine Prep struggled to find and offense early, scoring just six points in the first quarter.
“We came out real tight,” Bellarmine head coach Kevin Meines said. “We weren't finishing our good shots, we had to let the game come to us instead of forcing it.”
The offense would pick up, and the Vikings held a 23-20 lead at halftime. The Lions won the game in the third quarter, as they dropped 25 points while keeping the Vikings to just nine. The Vikings made a comeback, but it was too little, too late.
"We started hitting shots,” Meines said. “We made sure to slow ourselves down and they did a great job of exploiting what was given to us. We are experienced but have a lot of youth. They (Curtis) are active and athletic. We had to calm down and get back to what we know, we were able to calm down and execute"
Madeline Garcia led the Lions with 15 points and Mary Joyce chipped in 12 points in the win.
Bellarmine heads to Graham-Kapowsin on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Auburn 46, Enumclaw 45: The Tigers won by a whisker as they got withstood a Hornets offensive push in the second quarter.
Enumclaw went on a 21-8 run before halftime, but it couldn't make it last, however, scoring just 24 points in the rest of the game.
The Tigers were balanced as eight players contributed in the narrow win. Jaya Harshman led the way with 14 points. Keilani Songevan was her best supporter scoring eight.
Auburn hosts Federal Way on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Rogers 52, Emerald Ridge 28: The Rams ran over the Jaguars while picking up a league win.
Rogers held Emerald Ridge to 11 points in the first half. It didn’t get any easier for the Jaguars offensively. A trio of Rams produced majority of the scoring. Raigen Barrett led the team with 14, Tristen Coltom had 12 and Ellie Hamel scored 11 points.
Rogers hosts heads to Curtis Thursday for a game at 7 p.m.
Evergreen Lutheran 43, Mount Rainier Lutheran 31: In a battle for Tacoma small school supremacy, it was the Eagles who got the edge with a win over the Hawks.
The duo of Jessie Holder and Kaitlyn Schwartz did the damage for the Eagles. The seniors combined for 39 of the team’s 43 points. Holder exploded for 22, while Schwartz scored 17.
Evergreen Lutheran hosts Muckleshoot Tribal on Friday at 6 p.m.
Life Christian 49, Willapa Valley 31: The Eagles played relentless defense in the first half, allowing them to cruise to a win over the Vikings.
The Eagles gained a 29-7 lead at halftime. Lyndyn Lovelady and Alea Yun had similar stat lines on Tuesday night. Lovelady scored 12 points, nabbed three steals and dished out three assists. Yun also scored 12 points, three steals and an assists.
Natalia Chapman nearly had a double-double scoring eight points, grabbing nine rebounds. She also had three steals and an assists.
Life Christian visits Raymond on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
