January 11, 2017 1:30 PM

USA football selects players from Stadium, Kent-Meridian for U-17 national team

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

Two local high school football players have been selected to the U.S. under-17 national team roster to play against Japan’s U-17 team on Monday.

Stadium’s Bailey Elder and Faleatua Areta of Kent-Meridian will be heading to Arlington, Texas, to play in a 4:30 p.m. (PDT) game at AT&T Stadium – the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Elder is an offensive lineman and Areta is a defensive lineman.

The U.S. national team is managed by USA Football and the team will be coached by Gabe Infante of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia.

Areta was a second-team 4A NPSL all-league offensive lineman for the Royals this year. Elder was a second-team 3A Pierce County all-league offensive lineman for the Tigers.

The game is part of International Bowl VIII, which will include a series of eight games between 16 teams from the U.S., Canada and Japan on Monday and Tuesday.

U.S. National Team alumni include DT Malcom Brown (Texas/New England Patriots), WR Devin Funchess (Michigan/Carolina Panthers), RB Todd Gurley (Georgia/Los Angeles Rams), QB Bryce Petty (Baylor/New York Jets) and QB Jameis Winston (Florida State/Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Here’s the complete roster: 　

Name

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown

High School

Jared Ables

DB

6-0

190

Henderson, Nev.

Foothill

Justin Allen

QB

5-10

165

Leesburg, Va.

Tuscarora

Zach Angel

LB

6-2

178

Mansfield, Texas

Mansfield

Faleatua Areta

DL

6-3

265

Kent, Wash.

Meridian

Christopher Atkinson

TE

6-3

252

Leesburg, Va.

Tuscarora

Cooper Beebe

OL

6-3

270

Kansas City, Kan.

Piper

Kyle Bilodeau

TE

6-5

230

Mechanicsville, Va.

Woodberry Forest

Philip Blanda

DB

5-8

150

Vienna, Va.

Oakton

Jonny Bottorf

DL

6-4

280

Quincy, Ill.

Notre Dame

Cameron Brown

DB

5-10

170

Gilbert, Ariz.

Queen Creek Casteel

Ray Brown

RB

5-9

170

Sacramento, Calif.

Elk Grove

Alex Buckmeier

DL

5-10

225

New Richland, Minn.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva

Anthony Chairez

DL

6-5

215

Bennington, Neb.

Bennington

Sebastian Class

RB

5-8

148

Spring Hill, Fla.

Weeki Wachee

Preston Daniels

LB

5-11

215

Tenneville, Ga.

Washington County

A.J. DeSantis

OL

6-3

265

Endwell, N.Y.

Maine-Endwell

Jaden Dottin

WR

6-3

185

Arlington, Mass.

Arlington

Michael Drayton

DB

5-9

155

Waldorf, Md.

St. Mary’s Ryken

Christian Dremel

WR

5-8

145

West Caldwell, N.J.

Don Bosco

Evan Durbin

OL

6-4

295

Littleton, Colo.

Columbine

Bailey Elder

OL

6-5

285

Tacoma, Wash.

Stadium

Jake Galli

LB

6-0

210

Arlington, Va.

Gonzaga College

Matt Greenwald

DB

6-1

172

Boulder, Colo.

Fairview

Richie Hagarty

LB

6-2

195

New Palestine, Ind.

Cathedral

Jatavious Harris

WR

6-2

170

Milledgeville, Ga.

Baldwin

Nyquee Hawkins

DB

5-11

175

Orange, N.J.

Orange

Jalen Jackson

WR

6-2

185

Powder Springs, Ga.

Hillgrove

Mykal Johnson

DL

6-3

275

Los Angeles, Calif.

Dorsey

Tanner Jonassen

OL

6-2

280

Ottawa, Ill.

Marquette Academy

Will Kuehne

QB

6-1

180

Westlake, Texas

Liberty Christian

Chris Manoa

DL

6-2

310

Mesa, Ariz.

Chandler

Willie Matthews

LB

6-0

185

Montclair, N.J.

Montclair

Shakeer McPherson

DB

5-8

140

North Babylon, N.Y.

North Babylon

Brennan McQuade

OL

6-3

245

Endwell, N.Y.

Maine-Endwell

Santiago Messmacher

OL

6-3

260

Miami, Fla.

Palmer Trinity

Jake Mitten

DL

6-2

230

San Diego, Calif.

Cathedral

Stephen Oscar

K/P

6-2

170

Hebron, Md.

James M. Bennett

Lucas Portes

OL

6-3

285

Gaithersburg, Md.

Thomas S. Wootten

Nicholas Ross

DB

5-11

172

Kennesaw, Ga.

Carlton J. Kell

Trey Rucker

DB

6-0

165

Chantilly, Va.

Flint Hill

Mason Russell

LB

6-2

215

Windermere, Fla.

Windermere Prep

Nolan Smith

DL

6-4

210

Savannah, Ga.

Calvary Day

Samuel Stevens

OL

6-3

300

Farmington, Ark.

Farmington

Parker Thomas

DL

6-4

220

Huntington Beach, Calif.

Edison

Jack Topping

OL

6-3

260

Carrollton, Texas

Parish Episcopal

Tyler Van Dyke

QB

6-3

190

Glastonbury, Conn.

Suffield Academy

Jose Vazquez

OL

6-3

295

Carol Stream, Ill.

Glenbard North

Fabrice Voyne

ATH

6-2

180

La Quinta, Calif.

Xavier Prep

Treyton Welch

WR

6-2

180

Buffalo, Minn.

Buffalo

Devin Williams

WR

5-10

170

Columbia, Md.

Central Maryland Christian

