USA football selects players from Stadium, Kent-Meridian for U-17 national team

Two local high school football players have been selected to the U.S. under-17 national team roster to play against Japan’s U-17 team on Monday.
Stadium’s Bailey Elder and Faleatua Areta of Kent-Meridian will be heading to Arlington, Texas, to play in a 4:30 p.m. (PDT) game at AT&T Stadium – the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Elder is an offensive lineman and Areta is a defensive lineman.
The U.S. national team is managed by USA Football and the team will be coached by Gabe Infante of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia.
Areta was a second-team 4A NPSL all-league offensive lineman for the Royals this year. Elder was a second-team 3A Pierce County all-league offensive lineman for the Tigers.
The game is part of International Bowl VIII, which will include a series of eight games between 16 teams from the U.S., Canada and Japan on Monday and Tuesday.
U.S. National Team alumni include DT Malcom Brown (Texas/New England Patriots), WR Devin Funchess (Michigan/Carolina Panthers), RB Todd Gurley (Georgia/Los Angeles Rams), QB Bryce Petty (Baylor/New York Jets) and QB Jameis Winston (Florida State/Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
Here’s the complete roster:
Name
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown
High School
Jared Ables
DB
6-0
190
Henderson, Nev.
Foothill
Justin Allen
QB
5-10
165
Leesburg, Va.
Tuscarora
Zach Angel
LB
6-2
178
Mansfield, Texas
Mansfield
Faleatua Areta
DL
6-3
265
Kent, Wash.
Meridian
Christopher Atkinson
TE
6-3
252
Leesburg, Va.
Tuscarora
Cooper Beebe
OL
6-3
270
Kansas City, Kan.
Piper
Kyle Bilodeau
TE
6-5
230
Mechanicsville, Va.
Woodberry Forest
Philip Blanda
DB
5-8
150
Vienna, Va.
Oakton
Jonny Bottorf
DL
6-4
280
Quincy, Ill.
Notre Dame
Cameron Brown
DB
5-10
170
Gilbert, Ariz.
Queen Creek Casteel
Ray Brown
RB
5-9
170
Sacramento, Calif.
Elk Grove
Alex Buckmeier
DL
5-10
225
New Richland, Minn.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva
Anthony Chairez
DL
6-5
215
Bennington, Neb.
Bennington
Sebastian Class
RB
5-8
148
Spring Hill, Fla.
Weeki Wachee
Preston Daniels
LB
5-11
215
Tenneville, Ga.
Washington County
A.J. DeSantis
OL
6-3
265
Endwell, N.Y.
Maine-Endwell
Jaden Dottin
WR
6-3
185
Arlington, Mass.
Arlington
Michael Drayton
DB
5-9
155
Waldorf, Md.
St. Mary’s Ryken
Christian Dremel
WR
5-8
145
West Caldwell, N.J.
Don Bosco
Evan Durbin
OL
6-4
295
Littleton, Colo.
Columbine
Bailey Elder
OL
6-5
285
Tacoma, Wash.
Stadium
Jake Galli
LB
6-0
210
Arlington, Va.
Gonzaga College
Matt Greenwald
DB
6-1
172
Boulder, Colo.
Fairview
Richie Hagarty
LB
6-2
195
New Palestine, Ind.
Cathedral
Jatavious Harris
WR
6-2
170
Milledgeville, Ga.
Baldwin
Nyquee Hawkins
DB
5-11
175
Orange, N.J.
Orange
Jalen Jackson
WR
6-2
185
Powder Springs, Ga.
Hillgrove
Mykal Johnson
DL
6-3
275
Los Angeles, Calif.
Dorsey
Tanner Jonassen
OL
6-2
280
Ottawa, Ill.
Marquette Academy
Will Kuehne
QB
6-1
180
Westlake, Texas
Liberty Christian
Chris Manoa
DL
6-2
310
Mesa, Ariz.
Chandler
Willie Matthews
LB
6-0
185
Montclair, N.J.
Montclair
Shakeer McPherson
DB
5-8
140
North Babylon, N.Y.
North Babylon
Brennan McQuade
OL
6-3
245
Endwell, N.Y.
Maine-Endwell
Santiago Messmacher
OL
6-3
260
Miami, Fla.
Palmer Trinity
Jake Mitten
DL
6-2
230
San Diego, Calif.
Cathedral
Stephen Oscar
K/P
6-2
170
Hebron, Md.
James M. Bennett
Lucas Portes
OL
6-3
285
Gaithersburg, Md.
Thomas S. Wootten
Nicholas Ross
DB
5-11
172
Kennesaw, Ga.
Carlton J. Kell
Trey Rucker
DB
6-0
165
Chantilly, Va.
Flint Hill
Mason Russell
LB
6-2
215
Windermere, Fla.
Windermere Prep
Nolan Smith
DL
6-4
210
Savannah, Ga.
Calvary Day
Samuel Stevens
OL
6-3
300
Farmington, Ark.
Farmington
Parker Thomas
DL
6-4
220
Huntington Beach, Calif.
Edison
Jack Topping
OL
6-3
260
Carrollton, Texas
Parish Episcopal
Tyler Van Dyke
QB
6-3
190
Glastonbury, Conn.
Suffield Academy
Jose Vazquez
OL
6-3
295
Carol Stream, Ill.
Glenbard North
Fabrice Voyne
ATH
6-2
180
La Quinta, Calif.
Xavier Prep
Treyton Welch
WR
6-2
180
Buffalo, Minn.
Buffalo
Devin Williams
WR
5-10
170
Columbia, Md.
Central Maryland Christian
