AP high school girls basketball rankings

GIRLS BASKETBALL
The following high school basketball rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press. WIAA RPI rankings, entering Jan. 11, in parenthesis.
CLASS 4A
1. Central Valley (11-0) — (7)
2. Kentlake (12-1) — (6)
3. Sunnyside (10-0) — (1)
4. Bothell (10-1) — (2)
5. Kentridge (13-1) — (5)
6. Bellarmine Prep (10-1) — (10)
7. Moses Lake (8-2) — (8)
8. Glacier Peak (10-1) — (3)
9. Auburn Riverside (10-3) — (15)
10. Lake Stevens (9-2) — (4)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Blanchet (13-0) — (1)
2. Stanwood (12-0) — (2)
3. Kamiakin (10-1) — (11)
4. Mount Spokane (10-1) — (17)
4 (tie). Prairie (8-2) — (16)
6. Lincoln (9-2) — (5)
7. Seattle Prep (10-1) — (6)
8. Snohomish (7-3) — (7)
9. Rainier Beach (10-2) — (19)
10. Gig Harbor (8-3) — (4)
CLASS 2A
1. White River (11-1) — (2)
2. Black Hills (9-1) — (1)
3. W.F. West (8-1) — (4)
4. Wapato (10-0) — (5)
5. Prosser (10-2) — (6)
5 (tie). Lynden (9-3) — (3)
7. Burlington-Edison (6-4) — (8)
8. Archbishop Murphy (9-3) — (9)
8 (tie). Olympic (10-3) — (12)
10. Washougal (6-3) — (7)
CLASS 1A
1. Lynden Christian (11-1) — (1)
2. Cashmere (12-0) — (6)
3. Okanogan (12-1) — (4)
4. Montesano (11-2) — (2)
5. Columbia, Burbank (10-0) — (7)
6. LaCenter (11-0) — (8)
7. Granger (11-1) — (5)
8. Zillah (7-1) — (15)
9. Mount Baker (10-1) — (9)
10. Bellevue Christian (8-4) — (3)
CLASS 2B
1. Liberty, Spangle (12-0) — (3)
2. Dayton (9-0) — (1)
2 (tie). Ilwaco (10-1) — (2)
4. St. George’s (9-2) — (5)
5. Adna (11-1) — (11)
6. Wahkiakum (11-0) — (9)
7. Davenport (10-1) — (6)
8. Kalama (8-2) — (4)
9. Brewster (8-2) — (13)
10. Life Christian Academy (6-1) — (7)
CLASS 1B
1. Colton (10-1) — (2)
2. Republic (12-1) — (1)
3. Selkirk (11-2) — (5)
3 (tie). Pomeroy (6-1) — (3)
5. Almira Coulee-Hartline (10-3) — (9)
5 (tie). Clallam Bay (7-3) — (4)
7. Sunnyside Christian (8-2) — (10)
8. Cedar Park Christian (11-1) — (11)
9. Neah Bay (7-2) — (8)
10. Quilcene (7-3) — (7)
10 (tie). Tacoma Baptist (13-0) — (6)
Comments