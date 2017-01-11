AP high school boys basketball rankings, Jan. 11

BOYS BASKETBALL
The following high school basketball rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press. WIAA RPI rankings, entering Jan. 11, in parenthesis.
CLASS 4A
1. Federal Way (12-0) — (4)
2. Gonzaga Prep (11-1) — (2)
3. Union (9-2) — (1)
4. Davis (10-2) — (3)
5. Ferris (9-3) — (8)
6. Kentwood (11-2) — (5)
7. Curtis (10-1) — (16)
8. Glacier Peak (11-1) — (6)
9. Central Valley (9-3) — (10)
10. Bothell (10-2) — (7)
CLASS 3A
1. Nathan Hale (11-0) — (1)
2. Garfield (11-2) — (2)
3. Lincoln (11-0) — (4)
3 (tie). Rainier Beach (6-2) — (3)
5. Shadle Park (10-1) — (14)
6. West Seattle (8-4) — (5)
7. Stanwood (11-1) — (10)
8. Cleveland (8-3) — (7)
9. Bellevue (9-2) — (24)
10. Shorecrest (11-1) — (15)
10 (tie). Seattle Prep (10-2) — (12)
CLASS 2A
1. Anacortes (9-2) — (4)
2. Clarkston (10-2) — (3)
2 (tie). Mark Morris (8-3) — (1)
4. Foss (8-4) — (40)
5. Selah (10-2) — (5)
6. River Ridge (9-4) — (8)
7. Bellingham (11-1) — (12)
8. North Kitsap (11-2) — (10)
8 (tie). Pullman (9-3) — (6)
10. Tumwater (8-4) — (7)
CLASS 1A
1. Zillah (9-0) — (1)
2. Freeman (10-1) — (2)
3. King’s (11-2) — (5)
4. Lynden Christian (10-2) — (3)
5. Medical Lake (9-2) — (4)
6. Mount Baker (10-2) — (12)
7. Chelan (8-3) — (6)
8. Northwest (7-1) — (7)
9. LaCenter (7-2) — (8)
10. Bear Creek (7-1) — (11)
CLASS 2B
1. Kittitas (9-0) — (1)
1 (tie). Life Christian Academy (13-1) — (2)
3. Napavine (10-0) — (3)
4. Northwest Christian, Colbert (6-1) — (4)
5. Brewster (11-1) — (5)
6. Adna (8-3) — (8)
7. Ilwaco (12-1) — (7)
8. Toutle Lake (9-2) — (13)
9. DeSales (7-2) — (12)
10. St. George’s (6-5) — (11)
CLASS 1B
1. Lummi (7-0) — (2)
2. Sunnyside Christian (8-1) — (5)
3. Taholah (9-1) — (7)
4. Yakama Tribal (7-3) — (3)
5. Pomeroy (5-0) — (6)
6. Almira Coulee-Hartline (11-2) — (9)
7. Muckleshoot Tribal (5-2) — (4)
8. Cedar Park Christian (10-3) — (12)
9. Neah Bay (6-3) — (14)
10. Prescott (6-3) — (8)
