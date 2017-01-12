Prep roundup: Davien Harris-Williams and Clover Park outlast Austin Wiebe and Tyee in overtime, 84-80

Boys basketball
Top performer: Seth Kasteler, Peninsula
Scored 27 points in a 54-48 win over North Thurston.
Clover Park 84, Tyee 80 (OT): The Warriors must like having drama at their home court because they played to another overtime finish, this time against the Totems on Wednesday.
Causing the most problems for Clover Park was Austin Wiebe, who hardly missed a shot as he put up 35 points.
“He is strong bodied and smart,” said Warriors coach Mel Ninnis. “He was very good. We weren’t that much better, but we were fortunate to come out of this game with the win.”
Davien Harris-Williams led the Warriors with 24 points, while D.J. Kerson got 16 points in his first action since getting injured in December.
“When Davien gets at least 20, and another big guy or guard scores around that, we win,” Ninnis said. “He has to play well, but I gotta get all my kids dialed in.”
With the win and Eatonville having the night off, the Warriors slipped inside to a tie with Steilacoom for the fourth spot in the 2A SPSL Sound Division.
The Warriors will play Friday at Eatonville.
Capital 64, Gig Harbor 62: A lackluster first half for TJ Mickelson and the Cougars was quickly turned around as Capital came back against the Tides.
The end of the first half saw the Tides finish with a 9-0 run, putting them up, 38-28. Capital coach Brian Vandiver had to calm his team down.
“At the half, we talked about just playing better,” he said. “That led us to stopping them on a few possessions and then we were able to score a lot more.”
And it was Mickelson that benefited as he scored 22 of his 25 points in the second half.
Chris Penner sealed the game for the Cougars as he made his free throws to put it out of reach for the Tides.
“This new league is tough,” Vandiver said. “You just never know about it.”
Patrick Frederickson, Chad Stevens and Avery Jones all scored 12 points for the Tides.
Timberline 62, Central Kitsap 57: Three players came up big for the Blazers as a huge surge from the Cougars was stopped just short.
Early on, Timberline took advantage of the inside lanes as Jamin Faalongo scored some easy points.
“We finally found our rhythm as a team,” said Blazers coach Allen Thomas. “It was Erik Stevenson and Tariq Romain that carried us through the second half though.”
Stevenson would be the biggest difference maker as his 23 points led the team and behind him was Romain with 13 points. Faalongo finished with 12.
But perhaps the biggest factor were free throws as the Blazers made some to keep it out of reach.
Peninsula 54, North Thurston 48: Seth Kasteler was half of the Seahawks offense in their win over the Rams.
Kasteler scored 27 points, half of his team’s total. The only other Seahawk to come close was Cade McGill with eight points.
The Rams’ Clay Christian scored 20 points.
Yelm 67, Shelton 60: The 3-point shot was utilized effectively for the Tornados as Joey Hawks hit two in a row to extend their lead in the fourth quarter.
“It’s great to have all five starters involved with our offense,” said Tornados coach Jordan Barnes. “We shot the ball very well with 48 percent from the field.”
All of Yelm’s starters reached double digits on the night as Hawks led with 17.
The Highclimbers’ Kyle Kimball led his team with 14 points.
Lincoln 71, Lakes 44: Trevante Anderson and the Abes put up a lot of points to secure the home-court win against the Lancers.
Anderson led all scorers with 20 points, and Willie Thomas III added 19.
The Lancers couldn’t find their rhythm as Daeshawn Wayne and Jaylen Moreno tapped out at 11 points each.
Wilson 81, Stadium 59: The Rams went on the road and grabbed a victory away from the Tigers.
Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. was the leading scorer with 25 points. Prince Hamilton added 17.
The Tigers couldn’t give Blake Wilcox (19 points) much support.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Belle Frazier, Peninsula
Scored 26 points in a 55-53 win over North Thurston.
Peninsula 55, North Thurston 53: The Seahawks may have let the Rams get close a few times, but they rallied behind Belle Frazier and secured their lead late in the game on Wednesday.
“We made mental errors in the third quarter,” said North Thurston coach Ed McClanahan. “We turned it on in the fourth, but gave up some baskets in the last minute.”
Leading the Seahawks was Frazier, who scored a game-high 26 points. Kristen Ritchie added 10.
Brooklyn Harn mustered up 15 points for the Rams, Quinlan Christian put up 11 and Rokki Brown scored 10.
“We have the ability to have balanced scoring,” said McClanahan. “It’s nice to see a variety of people get double figures, but we have to pick it up defensively.”
Tyee 47, Clover Park 42: Despite three players hitting double figures, the Warriors couldn’t outlast the Totems.
Rosie Canley of Clover Park led all scorers with 13 points, and Xavia Hall chipped in 12.
But the Totems were just too much as their offense was much more spread out, highlighted by Deijah Johnson’s 12 points.
Lincoln 56, Lakes 39: Morticia McCall’s 22 points were more than enough for the Abes to get the road victory over the Lancers.
McCall and Faith Brantley (15 points) nearly outscored Lakes with their combined 37 points.
Leading the Lancers were Tatiana Sparks with 13 points and Mallory LaPoole with 12.
Wilson 69, Stadium 48: Wilson’s Josie Matz and Stadium’s Vanessa Higgins may have dueled to a standstill at 22 points apiece, but it was the Rams who took home the victory.
Along with Matz, Kiara McMillan was able to hit double figures with 11 points for Wilson..
Higgins didn’t have that luxury as no other Tiger scored more than six points, and that was Saadiyah Bailey.
