Prep roundup: Landen Neff scores 29 points to lead Puyallup past Emerald Ridge, 62-57

Boys basketball
Top performer: Landen Neff, junior from Puyallup
Scored 29 points (8 for 8 from the free-throw line) in a 62-57 win over Emerald Ridge.
Puyallup 62, Emerald Ridge 57: The Vikings hung on for a narrow win against the Jaguars in a game that saw free throws play a big role in the fourth quarter.
Puyallup coach Scott Campbell said, “It was really tight to the end,” noting that in “the fourth quarter we were down three to start and just hung tight.”
As the game wound down, Campbell said his players were flawless on free throws, with the Vikings going “10 for 10 from the free-throw line,” including Landen Neff going 8 for 8.
Neff scored a game-high 29 points.
This was the first league game that the formerly undefeated Jaguars lost this season.
Puyallup will host Curtis at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Curtis 78, Rogers 40: The Vikings won out over the Rams behind senior Matthew Glaze, who scored a game-high 16 points.
Curtis senior Sindou Diallo was close behind with 13 points as the Vikings outscored Rogers in each quarter.
Bellarmine Prep 65, Graham-Kapowsin 28: A pair of Lions nearly outscored the Eagles by themselves as Bellarmine earned the home win.
Bellarmine held control over the entire game as their defense never allowed Graham-Kapowsin to score more than 11 points in a quarter.
Bellarmine’s Charles Elzie and Joey Bodoia each put up 13 points to combine for 26, nearly matching the Eagles’ total.
Jaden Whiteside was the leading scorer for the Eagles with 15 points.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 68, Puget Sound Adventist 48: Adam Bailey can play it all.
Listed at 6-foot-2, he has the versatility to play all three positions for the Hawks and generate a lot of points. And he did just that by getting 23 points against the Sharks.
Cruz Stidham and Jack Shannon both scored 10 points for the host Hawks.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Amelia Ack, Olympia
Scored 19 points and had five assists in a 50-38 win over Sumner.
Bellarmine Prep 67, Graham-Kapowsin 15: The Lions used a strong all-around performance to overwhelm the Eagles.
Bellarmine Prep coach Kevin Meines said that “coming off of a tough win against Curtis, we were able to build our momentum off of our defense” and “that’s where we have been holding teams to significantly less than they are used to scoring.”
The Lions held Graham-Kapowsin scoreless in the first quarter while putting up 20 points.
Meines said of the Lions: “We were able to set our tone and get our tempo,” not allowing the Eagles to do much rushing of the ball as “defensively we were able to dictate the pace of the game.”
Bellarmine Prep will visit Wilson at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Olympia 50, Sumner 38: The Bears benefited from strong performances by Amelia Ack, Emily Church and Averie Stock.
While Ack led the team in scoring with 19 points, it was her five assists that allowed teammates to get in on the scoring.
Stock finished with eight points and had six steals, while Church scored six points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Curtis 49, Rogers 25: The Vikings came to play and won out over the Rams in a strong showing that saw the team adapt to its opponent’s strengths.
Curtis coach Jackie Thomas said: “Rogers is a really good shooting team, so one of the main focuses was closing out on their shooters, and I think they (his players) did a good job of that.”
Thomas added that “it was a team effort” and “very balanced.”
Curtis junior Jalaiya Frederick had a game-high 12 points and sophomore Hailey Marsh added 10.
Curtis will host Puyallup at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Life Christian 55, Willapa Valley 35: The Eagles soared above the Vikings behind Landyn Lovelady’s game-high 17 points.
Alyssa Donaldson added 10 points for the Eagles.
Life Christian will visit Raymond at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 51, Puget Sound Adventist 31: Hawks’ sophomore Claire Lyons was held scoreless in the first half, but finished with 18 points in the win.
Freshman Isabella Foxley added 17 points for Mount Rainier Lutheran.
Puget Sound Adventist’s Emi Bezaman led all scorers with 21 points.
Mount Rainier Lutheran will host Grace Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday.
