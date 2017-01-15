Prep roundup: Luke Lovelady’s 28 points, 22 rebounds lifts Life Christian

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Luke Lovelady, Life Christian
28 points, 22 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 blocks in 80-46 win over Raymond
Life Christian 80, Raymond 46: Luke Lovelady was unstoppable as the Eagles were flying high in their dominant victory over the Seagulls.
Lovelady was all over the court getting 28 points, 22 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks to round out his stellar performance.
“Our kids got out to a great start.” said coach Mark Lovelady, Luke Lovelady’s father.
That only continued from there as the Eagles in the third quarter outscored Raymond 24-6.
Also putting up strong performances were Eric Overgaard Jr., who scored 15 points, going 5-for-6 from the 3-point line. CJ Kovacs added 13 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
The Eagles will play again in a rematch against Raymond on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home.
Sumner 73, South Kitsap 68: The Spartans won in a narrow victory over the Wolves that saw the team struggling to contain the scoring of South Kitsap’s James Buckley.
Buckley scored 40 points with seven 3-pointers. But it wasn’t enough.
“He kept them in the game.” Sumner coach Jake Jackson said.
But Jackson said it was Sumner’s “big rebounds down the stretch” that helped the Spartans pull away. Senior Seth Carnahan had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The Spartans will play next on the road against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars on Friday at 7 p.m.
Emerald Ridge 56, Olympia 54: Jason Cassens scored a game-high 27 points as the Jaguars edged the Bears.
Emerald Ridge led by four points entering the final quarter and held on to close out the game.
The Jaguars will play next at South Kitsap on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tacoma Baptist 66, Three Rivers Christian 32: PJ Talen could not be stopped as the Crusaders cruised to victory over Three Rivers Christian.
Talen scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
“We played our best 16 minutes of basketball for the season.” Tacoma Baptist Coach Rich Hamlin said. “What made it the best was our defensive intensity. We were just flying around and I was very pleased with our defensive efforts.”
The first half saw Tacoma Baptist outscoring Three Rivers Christian 42-9 with the Crusaders outscoring their opponents 22-2 in the 1st quarter and 20-7 in the 2nd quarter.
The Crusaders will play at home next against the Naselle Comets Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Kaylee Schow, Tenino
15 points, 7 rebounds in 39-31 win over Charles Wright Academy
Rogers 67, Graham-Kapowsin 9: The Rams were unstoppable in their huge victory over the Eagles.
Jessi Westering scored 12 points for Rogers, while Avery Campbell and Maddie Egan scored 10 points each.
Graham-Kapowsin was held scoreless in the third quarter.
The Rams will play next away against the Bellarmine Prep Lions on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tacoma Baptist 37, Three Rivers Christian 30: The Crusaders won a narrow victory over Three Rivers Christian.
Leading the charge for Tacoma Baptist were seniors Abby Leaman and Maddie Kitselman who scored nine points each.
The high scorer for the game was Selena Carns from Three Rivers Christian. She scored 12 points.
The Crusaders will play away next on Tuesday against the Christian Faith Eagles at 5:30 p.m.
Raymond 42, Life Christian 37: The Seagulls pulled away late in their win over the Eagles.
The game was tied, 29-29, entering the fourth quarter, but Raymond outscored Life Christian 13-8 from there.
Leading the way for Raymond was Aubree Gardner who got a game high 12 points.
The Seagulls will play next on the road against the North Beach Hyaks on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tenino 39, Charles Wright Academy 31: Beavers coach Brandi Thomas said her team’s 16 steals was the difference in this one. as
“With our press we just were in the right spots at the right times and that definitely benefited us going into the half,” Thomas said.
Tenino sophomore Kaylee Schow scored a game-high 15 points and along with teammate Olivia Bailon combined for a total of 14 rebounds with each player getting seven apiece.
The Beavers will play next away against the Forks Spartans on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
