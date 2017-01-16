‘That was not us out there’: Lincoln can’t keep up with Bellevue in 49-38 loss

The Lincoln girls basketball team kept it close for the first 24 minutes against Bellevue.
But things got away from them by the end of the game.
“That was not us out there,” Abes coach Jamila Jones said. “I think one of the big things for us is our defense and our effort on the court, what we call ‘championship plays.’ I don’t know if we had enough out there.”
The seventh-ranked Abes lost to the Wolverines 49-38 at the Willie Stewart Martin Luther King Girls Basketball Showcase held at Lincoln High School on Monday.
It was the first loss to a Class 3A school this year for Lincoln (9-3) which had previously lost to 4A schools Sunnyside and Bellarmine Prep.
The first half of the game was a defensive struggle for both teams. The Wolverines started with a quick 3-pointer from Ann-Marie Jacobs, then A’Shia Donahue answered with an easy layup.
However, points were a struggle to come across for the rest of the quarter, as both teams could only muster eight points each.
“To be honest, we came out thinking, that we were going to get things done,” said senior forward Morticia McCall. “We came out throwing up a lot of shots, some we should have gotten.”
The Abes made 16 of 61 shots, and four of those made shots were 3-pointers.
“Those were shots we should’ve gotten,” McCall said. “They are 6-foot-2 so we needed to pump fake and go into them instead of getting our shots blocked.”
McCall finished as Lincoln’s second-highest scorer with 10 points. Kondalia Montgomery led the Abes with 12 points.
Bellevue’s shooting started to get hot in the second half.
Jacobs, scored seven of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a crucial 3-pointer, to extend Bellevue’s lead to 10 points.
“Offensively, we struggled. I think we had some really good shots that we just didn’t make,” Jones said. “Those I think are fixable, especially in practice.”
Lincoln trailed by as much as 13 at one point, but kept fighting. The Wolverines are a long team, with three players taller than 6-foot, but the Abes still out-rebounded them, 24-12.
“We are a defensive team, we really lock teams up,” McCall said. “We get in other teams faces and they don’t have all five players able to guard everyone like we can.”
West Seattle 72, Wilson 20: The Rams could not get shots to fall against the Wildcats.
“Our shooting percentage was really down in the first half,” said Wilson coach Michelle Birge. “We are having some offensive woes. West Seattle is really small and we have players that aren’t comfortable in their current positions. We are fighting every day to get a win.”
Josie Matz was particularly slowed down. The Rams’ leading scorer was held to eight points, four of which came in the first quarter.
“She is a phenomenal point guard in her own right,” said Birge. “What we haven’t done yet is put it all together. That’s my job as their coach is to keep fighting and put together as best as we can.”
Leading West Seattle was Izzy Turk, scoring 19 points.
Cascade Christian 44, Life Christian 38: The Cougars found their scoring stride in the second half against the Eagles behind Allison Downs.
Downs led all scores on the day providing half of the Cougar offense with 22 points, 13 of which came in the second half.
Leading the Eagles was Alea Yun, scoring ten points in their effort.
