Federal Way narrowly defeats Enumclaw 60-56

Federal Way's Malcolm Cola (25) goes up for a dunk in the first quarter of the game. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola (25) slams down a dunk in the first quarter of the game. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniel (1) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Rashon Slaughter (31) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Etan Collins (13) shoots over Enumclaw’s Dalton Desjardins (44) in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola (25) and Enumclaw’s Jacob Revell (21) go up for a rebound in the second quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Etan Collins (13) passes the ball from under the hoop in the second quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Enumclaw’s Griffin Webb (3) and Federal Way’s Elijah Nnanabu (2) leap for a rebound in the first quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola (25) blocks a shot by Enumclaw’s Keegan Ulrich (35) in the third quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Enumclaw’s Bryson Engebretsen (10) pulls down a rebound away from Federal Way’s Etan Collins (13) in the third quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Malcolm Cola (25) tries to put up a shot under heavy defensive pressure by Enumclaw’s Kaden Anderson (1) and Connery McLaughlin (22) in the third quarter of the game. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniel (1) puts up a shot under defense by Enumclaw’s Kaden Anderson (1) in the fourth quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Marcus Stephens (0) puts up a shot over the defense of Enumclaw’s Peter Erickson (12) in the final minutes of the game. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way Head Coach Jerome Collins gestures to his team in the fourth quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Enumclaw’s Connery McLaughlin (22) leaps to try and stop Federal Way’s Etan Collins during a fast break in the fourth quarter. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
Federal Way’s Etan Collins (13) puts up a shot in the final minutes of the game. Federal Way High School played Enumclaw High School in a basketball game at Enumclaw High School in Enumclaw, Wash., on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.
