Prep roundup: Avery Jones helps Gig Harbor get past Shelton, 58-50

Boys basketball
Top performer: Clay Christian, North Thurston
Scored 31 points in an 80-42 win over Central Kitsap.
Gig Harbor 58, Shelton 50: The third quarter for the Tides was their most beneficial as they were able to move ahead of the Highclimbers on Friday.
“We hit seven of 11 three-pointers in the second half to pull it out,” said Gig Harbor coach Billy Landram. “(Avery) Jones hit three and (Collin) Brooks hit two. It was good that they stepped up and scored.”
Jones was the leading scorer for the Tides with 17 points, attacking plenty from the outside. Patrick Fredrickson scored 16 to help his teammate, primarily attacking from the inside, and Brooks finished with six points.
“We’re just working on having consistency,” Landram said.
The Highclimbers were led by Caeleb Hitsman with 15 points.
Peninsula 50, Yelm 41: A close game throughout, but the Seahawks were able to edge the Tornados on the road.
Seth Kasteler was the top scorer with 25 points, providing half of the Seahawks offense.
Joey Hawks was the leading scorer for the Tornados, netting 16 points.
Olympia 60, Graham-Kapowsin 49: The Bears had three players reach double figures in scoring to get past the Eagles on the road.
Hunter Sipe and Casson Rouse both scored 13 points, while Lucas Bowser chipped in 11 for Olympia.
Davion Franklinhad 18 points for Graham-Kapowsin.
Bellarmine Prep 72, Puyallup 58: The Lions kept the game tight through three quarters, then exploded on offense in the fourth quarter.
Joey Bodia scored 21 points and Jaylen Scott had 20 for Bellarmine Prep.
Puyallup’s Landen Neff scored a game-high 26 points.
North Thurston 80, Central Kitsap 42: Clay Christian scored 31 points to lead the host Rams.
Jeremy Spencer also came up big for the Rams, adding 22 points.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Kendall Bird, White River
Scored 43 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a 68-21 victory over Washington.
White River 68, Washington 21: A huge scoring outburst from Kendall Bird helped the Hornets buzz their way to a win.
Bird dropped 43 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
White River will play at W.F. West at 7 p.m. Monday.
Peninsula 58, Yelm 50: The Tornados scored 20 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as the Seahawks flew to victory.
The Seahawks man-to-man defense shut down down the Tornados early, giving Peninsula a 12-point lead after the first quarter. The Seahawks offense was led by Belle Frazier, who scored 25 points. She added six rebounds and five assists. Tyran Ritchie contributed 18 points.
Chloe Zimmerman had a nice game for the Tornados, scoring 18 points.
Charles Wright Academy 39, Annie Wright 33: Grace Hanly supplied 22 points for the Terriers as she led her team over the Gators.
The Terriers led, 14-6, after the first quarter. The lead held for the rest of the game. Erica Julian scored five points for the Terriers, and Julia Henly, Lexi Leath and Bert Brown each added four.
Charles Wright Academy will play at Vashon Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bellarmine Prep 41, Puyallup 24: The Lions roared past the Vikings thanks to a strong performance from Shalyse Smith.
Smith dropped 24 points in Friday’s win. The Lions defense held the Vikings scoreless in the third quarter, taking a 24-13 lead going into the fourth.
Bellarmine Prep will host Olympia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Timberline 57, Capital 44: Cadence Monti poured in 24 points to guide the Blazers to victory over the Cougars.
Monti’s offense was impressive, but the Blazers defense secured the win by holding the Cougars to two points in the fourth quarter. Rayanna Dyas added 13 points while Mia Harriott scored eight for the Blazers.
Timberline will host North Thurston at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
