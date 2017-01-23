High School Sports

January 23, 2017 6:35 PM

TNT high school girls basketball rankings, Jan. 23

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune. com

TNT HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

*WIAA RPI ranking, as of Jan. 23, in parenthesis

CLASS 4A

1. Central Valley (15-0) — (6)

2. Sunnyside (14-0) — (1)

3. Kentridge (17-1) — (5)

4. Bellarmine Prep (15-1) — (7)

5. Kentlake (16-2) — (3)

6. Glacier Peak (14-1) — (4)

7. Moses Lake (12-3) — (9)

8. Bothell (14-2) — (2)

9. Auburn Riverside (14-4) — (15)

10. Todd Beamer (16-2) — (14)

CLASS 3A

1. Bishop Blanchet (17-0) — (1)

2. Kamiakin (14-1) — (8)

3. Mt. Spokane (14-1) — (21)

4. Prairie (10-2) — (19)

5. Mercer Island (14-3) — (6)

6. Snohomish (12-4) — (9)

7. Gig Harbor (12-3) — (3)

8. Bellevue (14-2) — (7)

9. Lincoln (13-3) — (4)

10. Stanwood (12-3) — (5)

CLASS 2A

1. White River (16-1) — (2)

2. Black Hills (13-1) — (1)

3. Wapato (13-1) — (6)

4. W.F. West (10-2) — (4)

5. Prosser (13-2) — (6)

6. Burlington-Edison (8-5) — (8)

7. Archbishop Murphy (12-3) — (5)

8. Olympic (12-4) — (20)

9. Lynden (11-4) — (3)

10. Renton (11-3) — (18)

CLASS 1A

1. Cashmere (15-0) — (3)

2. Lynden Christian (14-1) — (1)

3. Okanogan (13-2) — (5)

4. Montesano (13-3) — (2)

5. Columbia of Burbank (14-0) — (8)

6. La Center (13-0) — (7)

7. Granger (15-1) — (6)

8. Mount Baker (12-1) — (10)

9. Zillah (11-2) — (16)

10. River View (13-1) — (21)

CLASS 2B

1. Dayton (13-0) — (1)

2. Wahkiakum (14-0) — (9)

3. Ilwaco (14-2) — (2)

4. St. George’s (13-2) — (4)

5. Liberty of Spangle (14-1) — (3)

6. Davenport (13-2) — (5)

7. Raymond (13-2) — (10)

8. Kalama (12-2) — (7)

9. Brewster (11-3) — (13)

10. La Conner (14-2) — (17)

CLASS 1B

1. Tacoma Baptist (18-0) — (8)

2. Republic (17-1) — (3)

3. Colton (13-2) — (1)

4. Pomeroy (10-3) — (4)

5. Tulalip Heritage (12-2) — (12)



