TNT high school girls basketball rankings, Jan. 23

TNT HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
*WIAA RPI ranking, as of Jan. 23, in parenthesis
CLASS 4A
1. Central Valley (15-0) — (6)
2. Sunnyside (14-0) — (1)
3. Kentridge (17-1) — (5)
4. Bellarmine Prep (15-1) — (7)
5. Kentlake (16-2) — (3)
6. Glacier Peak (14-1) — (4)
7. Moses Lake (12-3) — (9)
8. Bothell (14-2) — (2)
9. Auburn Riverside (14-4) — (15)
10. Todd Beamer (16-2) — (14)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Blanchet (17-0) — (1)
2. Kamiakin (14-1) — (8)
3. Mt. Spokane (14-1) — (21)
4. Prairie (10-2) — (19)
5. Mercer Island (14-3) — (6)
6. Snohomish (12-4) — (9)
7. Gig Harbor (12-3) — (3)
8. Bellevue (14-2) — (7)
9. Lincoln (13-3) — (4)
10. Stanwood (12-3) — (5)
CLASS 2A
1. White River (16-1) — (2)
2. Black Hills (13-1) — (1)
3. Wapato (13-1) — (6)
4. W.F. West (10-2) — (4)
5. Prosser (13-2) — (6)
6. Burlington-Edison (8-5) — (8)
7. Archbishop Murphy (12-3) — (5)
8. Olympic (12-4) — (20)
9. Lynden (11-4) — (3)
10. Renton (11-3) — (18)
CLASS 1A
1. Cashmere (15-0) — (3)
2. Lynden Christian (14-1) — (1)
3. Okanogan (13-2) — (5)
4. Montesano (13-3) — (2)
5. Columbia of Burbank (14-0) — (8)
6. La Center (13-0) — (7)
7. Granger (15-1) — (6)
8. Mount Baker (12-1) — (10)
9. Zillah (11-2) — (16)
10. River View (13-1) — (21)
CLASS 2B
1. Dayton (13-0) — (1)
2. Wahkiakum (14-0) — (9)
3. Ilwaco (14-2) — (2)
4. St. George’s (13-2) — (4)
5. Liberty of Spangle (14-1) — (3)
6. Davenport (13-2) — (5)
7. Raymond (13-2) — (10)
8. Kalama (12-2) — (7)
9. Brewster (11-3) — (13)
10. La Conner (14-2) — (17)
CLASS 1B
1. Tacoma Baptist (18-0) — (8)
2. Republic (17-1) — (3)
3. Colton (13-2) — (1)
4. Pomeroy (10-3) — (4)
5. Tulalip Heritage (12-2) — (12)
