High school sports roundup for Jan. 23, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Sean McCurdy, Bethel — 18 points in 65-60 win over Mount Tahoma.
Bethel 65, Mount Tahoma 60: A 24-point second quarter was pivotal for the Braves as it led to a victory over the Thunderbirds.
Sean McCurdy led Bethel during its offensive outburst in the second quarter. McCurdy scored 3-of-3 from beyond the 3-point arc. That production would help the Braves carry a 37-23 lead at halftime. The Thunderbirds fought their way back into the game, putting up 37 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
McCurdy finished the game with a game-high 18 points. Jonas Joyce added 17 points, while Trent Weseman scored 10 points for Bethel.
The Braves host Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Steilacoom 42, Eatonville 30: Steilacoom’s defense was too much for Eatonville through three quarters in the Sentinels’ win over the Cruisers.
At the end of the third quarter, Steilacoom had only allowed 14 points by Eatonville, which mustered 16 points in the final quarter but would wind up falling short.
Isaiah Hampton led nine Sentinels in scoring with 10 points, while Torrey Cady added nine and J.J. Lemming pitched in six points.
Highline pays a visit to Steilacoom on 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Sammie Swartout, Eatonville — 16 points in 50-42 win over Renton.
Eatonville 50, Renton 42: Having been beat by the Indians earlier this season, the Cruisers set out to prove they were better than the first matchup indicated.
“We really tried to control the tempo,” Eatonville head coach Jess Vanderweerdt. “We put some pressure on them and got some turnovers. We did a pretty good job of stopping penetration. Our girls have been looking forward to this game to prove they were a little better than they were the first time we played them.”
Eatonville came out aggressive, holding a 15-3 lead after the first quarter, but Renton didn’t roll over, cutting its deficit to within six points in the fourth.
The Cruisers were able to knock down free throws to secure the win.
Swartout led all scorers with 16 points with Natasha Henley chipping in 11.
Eatonville heads to Tyee on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Boys Swimming
Top performer: Johnny Armstrong, Stadium — won the 50-meter free, 100-meter free and was a part of the winning 400-meter free relay team.
Stadium 139, Mount Tahoma 19: The Tigers finished the regular season with a decisive win over the Thunderbirds.
Armstrong won a pair of sprint races for Stadium, finishing the 50-meter freestyle in 23.51 seconds and the 100-meter freestyle in 51.39.
Armstrong was also a member of the Tigers’ 400-meter freestyle relay team, that won with a time of 3:40.11.
Stadium’s Nathan Michael also had a good day in the pool, winning the 200-meter freestyle in 1:59.89 and the 500-meter freestyle in 5:07:09.
Comments