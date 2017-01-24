High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top performer: Davien Harris-Williams, Clover Park — scored 23 points in 67-64 win over River Ridge.
Tumwater 64, Centralia 57 (OT): It doesn’t get any more exciting than winning in overtime to hold onto first place in your league and the Thunderbirds did just that, beating the Tigers on Tuesday.
“Both teams first and second (place) battling for position in the league and on the road, we just found a way to grind out a win on the road during finals week,” said Tumwater Coach Thomas Rowswell. “It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win.”
Tumwater will play next at home on Thursday against the Rochester Warriors at 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 41, Foster 40 (OT): In a back-and-forth game, the Cardinals won out over the Bulldogs in a game that had to be decided in overtime.
“We had them down 11 at halftime and they fought back,” said Franklin Pierce’s Deon Boyd. “Midway through the fourth quarter, they had a four-point lead and Boyd hit a 3 to cut it to one.”
In addition to coming up with a big 3-pointer, Dekari Boyd had a game-high 17 points in the game.
“We were up two and they hit a shot with 15 seconds left to tie it up to send it to overtime,” said Boyd. “In OT, we were up one with 8 seconds, (and they) missed a 5 footer at the buzzer and we won by one.”
The Cardinals next play on the road against the Washington Patriots on Friday at 7 p.m.
Clover Park 67, River Ridge 64: In an incredibly close game, the Warriors came out on top against the Hawks thanks to junior Davien Harris-Williams’s game-high 23 points.
It was Clover Park’s third win in row.
“It was a tight game all the way through,” said Warriors first assistant coach Anthony Crawford. “Davien Harris-Williams led the way with 23 and hit some free throws down the stretch to seal the game.”
Harris-Seniors Jordan Skipper-Brown and Josh Kennedy led River Ridge with 19 points apiece.
The Warriors will play at the Eatonville Cruisers on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Fife 58, Evergreen 46: Defense ruled the day for the Trojans in their taming of the Wolverines at home.
“Defense was really our key, our focus,” said Fife assistant coach Terrance Troupe. “We did a great job limiting Evergreen to one shot. We did what we needed to on defense.”
The hard work on defense paid off most in the second quarter when Evergreen was held to only six points while Fife scored 24.
Leading the way for the Trojans in scoring was Malachi Afework who scored a game-high 16 points.
Fife will play next on the road Friday at Foster at 7 p.m.
Tyee 62, Eatonville 58: Despite Brooks Moeller’s best efforts, the Cruisers were not able able to top the Totems at home.
Moeller led Eatonville with 19 points on the night, causing a matchup nightmare for Tyee to defend as he drove from the post to the hoop. Moeller even got it done with rebounds as well, grabbing 16 on the night.
“He was unstoppable,” said Eatonville assistant coach Adam Brewer. “It was ridiculous.”
As much turbulence Moeller caused the Totems on the floor, missed free throws cost the Cruisers the game as they struggled down the line to make any.
Leading the Totems were Austin Wiebe, scoring 22 points on the night, and Sejdulah Kaharevic adding 21.
Carson Hutchings scored 17 points for the Cruisers.
Vashon 47, Charles Wright Academy 36: The Pirates came out on top over the Tarriers thanks to the scoring of Casper Forest and Langston Dziko.
Forest scored 13 points and Dziko added 11, combining for over half of the Pirates’ offense. Plus, their defense held the Tarriers in check as no player scored over 10 points.
The leading scorer for Charles Wright was Gray Davison with 10 points.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Marisa Kelly, Auburn Adventist — scored the game-winning shot in a 46-45 win over Mount Rainier Lutheran
Auburn Adventist 46, Mount Rainier Lutheran 45: With a score that came in the final seconds of the game, the Falcons won out in a battle of the birds over the Hawks.
The score was tied in the fourth and Isabella Foxley was fouled. Foxley made one of the two free throws giving Auburn Adventist the chance to get the ball back for a chance to score.
The Falcons didn’t let that chance go to waste as Marisa Kelly scored with just seconds left to win the game in dramatic fashion.
Auburn Adventist will play next Tuesday at home against the Pope John Paul at 6 p.m.
Bellarmine Prep 57, Olympia 45: Sometimes the best offense is a good defense and the Lions played that to perfection against the Bears on Tuesday.
“Defensively, we started being more aggressive and disruptive of what they were trying to do,” said Bellarmine coach Kevin Meines. “We got more pressure in the second half, and more movement.”
The defensive pressure that the Lions put on the Bears was pressing the best shooter for Olympia, Amelia Ack, with Reyelle Frazier.
Ack was held in check, as she was only able to get 13 points on the night with Frazier in her perimeter nearly all game. And when Olympia tried doing the same to Bellarmine, Shalyse Smith made buckets.
“Their focus was to try and take (Shalyse) away,” Meines said. “But we made passes to open up more shots.”
Smith finished with 24 points on the night, easily leading all scores. And Despite Ack having a defender on her all game, she still came away with 13 points. Avery Stock led the Bears with 19 points.
Curtis 49, Sumner 44: Defense was the name of the game for the Vikings defending their home court against the Spartans.
“Sumner shot well, but we focused on getting stops,” said Curtis head coach Jackie Thomas. “They had us going into the fourth quarter, down by 10 at one point.”
But being in a close game really drove these girls to play their best basketball as the Vikings outscored the Spartans 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
Jalaiya Frederick was the leading scorer for Curtis as she earned 20 points on the night. Helping out were a pair of 11 point scorers in Kayrena Taylor and Kaelin Williams-Kennedy.
Kennedy Cutter led the Spartans in scoring with 17 points.
Ilwaco 59, Life Christian 30: Injuries were a significant factor for the Eagles in their loss to the Fishermen Tuesday.
“Tonight was just a battle of injuries,” said Life Christian Coach Chris Chapman. “We had one of my starters [Nay Chapman] who averages 10 points and 15 rebounds go down with a knee injury which made me play an eighth grader and two freshmen who haven’t really played high school basketball. “
The Ilwaco team didn’t let up in the game with Junior Makenzie Kaech getting a game high 20 points followed closely by fellow Junior Eliza Bannister who got 16 points.
“Having young kids, they don’t know how to handle that pressure playing high school ball,” said Chapman. “They were in shock a bit.”
The Eagles struggled to handle the pressure put on by the Ilwaco team coming out of the half, scoring no points in the third quarter.
Chapman lamented the fact that three of his starters are dealing with significant injuries.
“We’re just trying to get healthy right now,” said Chapman. “These things are gonna happen, it’s just a learning process.”
The Ilwaco team will play away next against the Kalama Chinooks on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson 55, Federal Way 42: The Raiders put up a solid performance in their win over the Eagles.
Thomas Jefferson’s Nadira Eltayeb got game-highs of 19 points as well as 25 rebounds and teammate Julia Walker had 11 points along with 10 rebounds.
The Raiders will play away next against Cascade Christian on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Comments