AP high school girls basketball rankings, Jan. 25

GIRLS BASKETBALL
The following high school basketball rankings are voted on by sportswriters across the state and compiled by The Associated Press. WIAA RPI rankings, entering Jan. 25, in parenthesis.
CLASS 4A
1. Central Valley (16-0) — (4)
2. Sunnyside (15-0) — (1)
3. Kentridge (17-1) — (6)
4. Bellarmine Prep (16-1) — (7)
5. Kentlake (17-2) — (5)
6. Bothell (14-2) — (2)
7. Glacier Peak (14-1) — (3)
8. Moses Lake (12-3) — (9)
9. Auburn Riverside (14-5) — (15)
9 (tie). Todd Beamer (14-2) — (12)
CLASS 3A
1. Bishop Blanchet (17-0) — (1)
2. Kamiakin (14-1) — (8)
3. Mount Spokane (14-1) — (20)
4. Prairie (11-2) — (18)
5. Lincoln (13-3) — (4)
6. Gig Harbor (12-3) — (3)
7. Garfield (11-3) — (2)
7 (tie). Stanwood (12-3) — (5)
9. Bellevue (15-2) — (6)
10. Mercer Island (14-3) — (7)
CLASS 2A
1. Black Hills (14-1) — (1)
2. White River (17-2) — (3)
3. Wapato (13-2) — (7)
4. Prosser (13-2) — (6)
5. Lynden (12-4) — (4)
6. W.F. West (11-2) — (2)
7. Archbishop Murphy (12-3) — (5)
8. North Kitsap (13-3) — (11)
9. East Valley of Spokane (11-6) — (12)
10. Washougal (8-4) — (9)
CLASS 1A
1. Cashmere (15-0) — (2)
2. Lynden Christian (15-1) — (1)
3. Columbia of Burbank (14-0) — (10)
4. Okanogan (14-2) — (3)
5. Montesano (14-3) — (5)
6. LaCenter (15-0) — (9)
7. Granger (15-1) — (4)
8. Zillah (13-2) — (8)
9. Mount Baker (13-1) — (7)
10. Bellevue Christian (12-4) — (6)
CLASS 2B
1. Dayton (14-1) — (1)
2. Liberty of Spangle (15-1) — (7)
3. Wahkiakum (16-0) — (8)
4. Saint George’s (13-2) — (6)
5. Davenport (13-2) — (4)
5 (tie). Ilwaco (15-2) — (2)
7. Kalama (13-2) — (5)
8. Raymond (13-2) — (3)
9. Adna (14-2) — (9)
10. Brewster (12-3) — (12)
CLASS 1B
1. Colton (14-2) — (1)
2. Republic (17-1) — (3)
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline (14-3) — (2)
4. Sunnyside Christian (12-2) — (12)
5. Tacoma Baptist (18-0) — (8)
5 (tie). Pomeroy (11-4) — (6)
7. Selkirk (15-3) — (5)
8. Cedar Park Christian (15-1) — (11)
9. Oakesdale (13-3) — (4)
10. Tulalip Heritage (14-2) — (10)
10 (tie). Clallam Bay (10-4) — (13)
