Lincoln remains undefeated after 66-55 win against Wilson

Lincoln's Trevante Anderson (1) puts up a shot around the defense of Wilson's Austin Bates (11) in the first half. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Lincoln’s David Harris (22) tries to put up a shot through the defense of Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) in the first half. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s Emmett Linton (3) tries to put up a shot in the first half. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s Willie Thomas III (5) pulls down a rebound away from Wilson’s Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) in the second quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s Trevante Anderson (0) drives to the hoop to score in the second quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s John Macklin (24) goes up for a shot while defended by Wilson’s Austin Bates (11) in the second quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s Le’Zjon Bonds (3) drives to the hoop under heavy defensive pressure by Wilson’s Austin Bates (11) in the second quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Wilson’s Londrell Hamilton (3) drives to the hoop while defended by Lincoln’s Willie Thomas III (5) in the third quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Wilson’s Londrell Hamilton (3) puts up a shot in the third quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s David Harris (22) pulls down a rebound in the third quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Wilson’s Daniel Santana (24) and Lincoln’s Emmett Linton (2) go after a loose ball in the third quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s David Harris (22) pulls down a rebound away from Wilson’s Austin Bates (11) in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Wilson’s Londrell Hamilton (3) is fouled by Lincoln’s Willie Thomas III (5) as he drives to the hoop in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Wilson’s Londrell Hamilton (3) puts up a shot in the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Players celebrate with Lincoln’s Emmett Linton (2) after Linton was fouled in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
Lincoln’s Anthony Braggs (11) flushes a dunk in the final seconds of the game. Lincoln played Wilson in a basketball game at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
