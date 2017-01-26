Josie Matz says Wilson believed whole time it could beat Lincoln

Sophomore post JaQuaya Miller scored 14 points and junior guard Morgan Gary added 10 to help lead the No. 4-ranked Chargers to a 50-33 victory over No. 3 Kentlake on Friday at Kentridge High School. The victory gave the Chargers a season split with the Falcons, who beat Kentridge, 52-45, on Dec. 16. It was the first league loss, and only the second loss of the season for the Kentlake.