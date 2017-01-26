Josie Matz says Wilson believed whole time it could beat Lincoln

Sophomore post JaQuaya Miller scored 14 points and junior guard Morgan Gary added 10 to help lead the No. 4-ranked Chargers to a 50-33 victory over No. 3 Kentlake on Friday at Kentridge High School. The victory gave the Chargers a season split with the Falcons, who beat Kentridge, 52-45, on Dec. 16. It was the first league loss, and only the second loss of the season for the Kentlake.
Lincoln got back to its signature brand of basketball – overwhelming the state’s top-ranked 2A school with energy and depth. Five players scored in double figures as Lincoln rallied for a 78-73 victory on Monday at Foss for a nonleague victory over their former league nemesis.
But Kentwood had some standouts of its own step up. Senior guards Darius Lubom and Rayvaughn Bolton combined for 31 of Kentwood's 64 points as the Conquerors rolled to a 64-38 nonleague victory at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Monday.
Alex Stuart won the 170-pound title at the 40th annual Matman Classic on Saturday at Central Kitsap High School and helped lift the Curtis High School wrestling team to the team title. He, Patrick Wheeler and Enumclaw's Quinton Southcott discuss their victories.
Norris scored 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, with five assists, a White River took a big step toward clinching its third consecutive league title with a 61-40 victory against Franklin Pierce on Wednesday.