Prep roundup: Brian Marty helps Tumwater salute seniors and defeat Rochester

Boys basketball
Top performer: Brian Marty, Tumwater
Scored 18 points in a 58-47 win over Rochester on Senior Night.
Tumwater 58, Rochester 47: The T-Birds, led by Brian Marty, were able to send their upperclassmen out with a bang on Thursday.
“We got to celebrate a lot of seniors. It was a good battle in the first half,” said Tumwater coach Thomas Roswell. “We found a rhythm in the second half.”
Marty was the leading scorer on the night with 18 points, while Cade Otton added 10 points for Tumwater.
Stephen Robinson led the Warriors with 17 points.
Boys swimming
North Thurston 104, Shelton 79: The Rams closed out their final regular-season league meet with a win over the Highclimbers on Thursday.
Two Rams posted state times. Jeffrey Harn swam a 1:49.34 in the 200 freestyle. Later, Justin Ridgeway clocked a 1:02.10 in the 100 breaststroke.
Harn was a part of the winning 400 free relay team, and Ridgeway helped the Rams win the 200 medley relay.
“Tonight was fantastic,” North Thurston coach Jak Ayres said. “We had a meet on Tuesday with Gig Harbor. We squeaked by them by six. We expected another close one today because Shelton beat Gig Harbor. It was a real tough meet, all the races were really close. It was a fantastic season.”
North Thurston and the rest of the 3A SSC teams will compete at the league championship meet on Feb. 3 at The Evergreen State College. The meet will be hosted by Capital.
Comments