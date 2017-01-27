Capital 84, Central Kitsap 52: Mickelson’s record-breaking night helps Capital clinch No. 1 seed

4:12 WATCH: Franklin Pierce QB Willie Patterson is small in stature, gargantuan in game Pause

1:49 Mysterious illness killing off seagulls in Tacoma

1:32 Pam Roach asks for microphones to be turned off at county meeting

1:26 Tiny houses are big because they're so small

1:17 Officer-involved shooting near Milton

2:49 Dangerous crossing: Campaign to fix dangerous McCarver Street rail crossing in Tacoma picks up speed

1:34 Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro answers questions after preseason training

2:41 Lorenzo Romar recaps 86-75 loss at Arizona State

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich