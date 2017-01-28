Prep roundup: Lincoln clinches at least share of league title — for 5th consecutive year

Boys Basketball
Top performer: TJ Mickelson, Capital
39 points,7 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and set a school record with 10 3-pointers in 84-52 win over Central Kitsap.
Lincoln 76, Spanaway Lake 68: With the win over the Sentinels on Friday, the Abes clinched at least a share of the 3A PCL regular season title, their fifth year in a row doing that (including the past four years in the now-extinct 3A Narrows League).
Emmett Linton led the Abes in scoring with 26 points and Trevante Anderson came up right behind his teammate with 24 as the duo to combined for 50.
Willie Thomas had a big impact as well, earning a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help keep the Sentinels at bay.
Isaiah Turner led the Sentinels’ scoring with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Divante Moffit added 22, but their combined 45 points was not enough to overcome Lincoln.
Clover Park 79, Steilacoom 76 (OT): The last time the Warriors and Sentinels met, their game went into overtime and Davien Harris-Williams scored 24 points.
Lightning struck twice as the Warriors took the Sentinels to overtime again, but this time, Harris-Williams scored 27 to lead his team to victory.
Following coach Mel Ninnis’ formula, god things tend to happen when the junior guard scores at least 20 points in a game and gets help from his teammates. Tonight, that was DJ Kerson’s 16 points in the game.
But the Warriors were challenged by Jalen Thomas as the Sentinel tried to outduel Harris-Williams, coming up with 22 points himself. Lajon Enis-Carter even got 15 points on the night and both Torrey Cady and Jaymason Willingham scored 14 points.
But ultimately, the night belonged to the Warriors as they were able to come away with their second overtime win against the Sentinels.
Rainier Christian 62, Tacoma Baptist 60: When three players score at least 18 points in the game, that makes them a difficult opponent to beat. However, the Mustangs were able to outlast the Crusaders.
Led by Jimmy Archer’s 24 points, Rainier Christian took second place in the Sea-Tac 1B league. Tacoma Baptist took third due to their result.
Joey Pascua’s 23 points led the Crusaders as they hit a season high 13 three-point shots.
Foss 77, Lindbergh 72: The Falcons soared higher over the Eagles as Roberto Gittens scored 29 points on the night.
His teammate Demetrius Crosby chipped in 19 and Donald Scott scored 15 as well.
Boys Wrestling
Top performer: Caden Jordan, Rogers
Pinned opponent in 44 seconds in a 48-26 win over Highline.
Rogers 48, Highline 26: The Third Annual Brawl at the Mall proved to be fruitful for the Rams as they were able to knock off the Pirates at South Hill Mall on Friday.
Caden Jordan set the tone early in his 106 lb. match as he pinned Ahmed Salim in just 44 seconds. From there, his teammates were able to take care of business.
One such match was Michael Fisita in the 285 lb match, pinning his opponent Mori Guilbeau at 59 seconds, joining Jordan as the only Rams to make pins in under a minute.
The Pirates did have fight in them though as Kyle Herberger was able to defeat Lucas Anderson by a technical fall score of 18 to three in the 132 lb. match.
Girls Basketball
Top performer: Tianna Brown, Bethel
25 points in 58-35 win over Bonney Lake.
Black Hills 44, Centralia 39: Despite Rachel Wilkerson’s high scoring affair, the Tigers just could not keep up with the Wolves on Friday night.
Wilkerson easily led all scores with 19 points on the night, with the next closest on her team being Carissa Kaut’s eight points.
But because the Tigers weren’t able to get any offense going, Maisy Williams’ 13 points was able to lead her team to victory.
Mount Rainier 42, Kennedy Catholic 34: The Rams took down the Lancers with a productive night from Kayla Siler.
Siler led her team with 13 points, but she also got some excellent support as both Madison Lommen and Esmerelda Kupusija each scored 11 points.
Miyu Miyashita was the leading Lancer as she too scored 11 points on the night.
Peninsula 54, Shelton 44: The Seahawks’ Belle Frazier was a beast on the court against the Highclimbers as she scored 19 points on the night.
Kristen Ritchie was a huge support as well as she put up 17 points, allowing the duo to combine for 36, more than half of the Seahawks total offense.
The Highclimbers could not find their footing at home as Decheiya Littlesun led her team with 11 points.
Orting 46, Eatonville 36: Sammie Swartout may have the best scoring day with 17 points for the Cruisers, but it was Sarah Fohn that came away with the win.
Fohn scored a team high 15 points on the night for the Cardinals, with Morgan Hand’s seven points coming up the next closest.
Bethel 58, Bonney Lake 35: Tiarra Brown took control of the Braves’ scoring, putting up 25 points to nearly outscore the Panthers herself.
Nanalia Wagoner chipped in 11 and sister Tianna Brown threw in 10 points to help secure the victory for the Braves.
Taryn Schelin led Bonney Lake with 11 points and Shaya McQueen scored 10 to combine for 21.
