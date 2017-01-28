Wilson gets two big turkeys — and a fourth district girls bowling title

In his 14 years as the Wilson High School girls bowling coach, Ken Richardson has just about seen it all.
Except for two turkeys as big as the ones he saw on Saturday.
And by turkeys, of course, those would be of the bowling and not Thanksgiving variety. Wilson trailed Central Kitsap by 13 pins entering its final game and then went off – with six strikes in the first seven frames, to win the school its fourth West Central District title in school history – and first 3A district title – on Saturday at Pacific Lanes in Tacoma.
The Rams finished with 3,111 total pins to Central Kitsap’s 3,074 pins to qualify for the 3A state championships next week at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.
"That was pretty exciting," Richardson said.
"We’ve shot Bakers really well all year long. So when we started the Baker series down 31, I thought we had a chance."
Even when it entered the final game trailing by 13 pins.
The Baker games are a true test of team success. The format sets up each of the team’s five players for two frames in a 10-frame game.
Wilson had bowled a 166 the game prior. But then opened the final game with strikes from Taylor Herbert, Mekade Taylor and Cheyenne Dixon. Then a nine and three more strikes from Sierra Berry, Herbert and Taylor to finish with a 217.
"We just tried not to think about it and just have fun," said Berry, who finished sixth individually with a three-game total of 505 pins. "Everyone was just in the right mindset and pumped and cheering everyone on."
And Wilson did that despite Central Kitsap’s Amanda Stewmon dominating the field.
Stewmon took the 3A individual title with 656 pins, while Spanaway Lake’s Carolina Snowden, who won the 4A individual state title in 2015, took second with 581 pins.
Stewmon bowled a 233 her first game, then a 234 her third game – the two highest single-game pin totals on the day.
Only two others broke 200 in a game – third-place Makenzie Brathovd of North Thurston (221 her third game) and seventh-place Em Nelson of Spanaway Lake (210 her third game).
But Brathovd is more than happy – because the freshman might get to head to state with a new bowling ball.
She said her father made a deal with her before the season started that if she ever bowled over 200, she could get a new bowling ball. Saturday was her first time doing so.
She already has one picked out — a Trident ball by Motiv.
"I’ve had my eye on that Trident ball for a while," Brathovd laughed.
Wilson, Central Kitsap, Bethel, Capital and Spanaway Lake clinched spots in the 3A state championships, which begin on Friday.
North Mason, with 2,902 total pins, edged Klahowya (2,804) and Franklin Pierce (2,736) for the 2A/1A team title, but FP was one of the four teams to advance to the 2A/1A state championships, which begin on Thursday.
It was the first year the WIAA has instilled a 3A-only classification. The sport has grown from one classification (2A/3A/4A) from 2002-06 to two classifications (4A and 3A/2A) from 2007-16 to now three classifications (2A/1A, 3A, and 4A).
Wilson won the combined 2A/3A/4A district title in 2006. Then it won back-to-back 2A/3A titles in 2011-12 and now the 3A title this year — all under Richardson.
Bremerton’s Hannah Sutton edged Franklin Pierce’s Heather Allard for the 2A/1A individual title, with 651 pins to Allard’s 559 pins. Steilacoom’s Emily Cybulski was fourth with 535 pins.
Capital’s Grace McCown was fourth individually in 3A with 531 pins and Bethel’s Ashley Nelson was fifth with 515 pins.
JEFFERSON WINS 4A TITLE
If there’s one thing that most correlates between bowling and baseball – it’s the need to stay composed.
That’s what Thomas Jefferson coach Joseph Townsend said, anyway. He’s also the Raiders’ baseball coach.
So Haylee Pollard – how was your composure trying to ensure Jefferson of its first district title in school history?
"I was shaking the entire time," she laughed.
Even still – Pollard on the final frame of the final game in the 4A Baker series had back-to-back strikes and eight more pins as Jefferson secured the district title with 3,122 pins to second-place South Kitsap’s 3,102 pins.
"Let me tell you something – rock star right here," Townsend said of Pollard. "I told her the other day, I said, ‘You are my stud. You play fastpitch, so I know your abilities to stay composed.’
"I said, ‘You’re going to take us to the next level.’ And you can see what she did."
Even if she really wasn’t all that composed.
South Kitsap’s Sarah Stolle won the 4A individual title with a three-game total of 586 pins. Rogers’ Kristina Harris was second with 567 pins, Cascade of Everett’s Paris Smith was third with 559 pins and Jefferson’s Whitney Lee was fourth with 547 pins.
The top four teams advance to the 4A state championships – which begin Friday at the Narrows Plaza Bowl.
The state qualifying teams – Jefferson, South Kitsap, Puyallup and Rogers.
It continued what’s been a remarkable season for Jefferson, which went undefeated on its way to the 4A North Puget Sound League title. This comes after it could barely put together a team four years ago, Townsend said.
"When I first started coaching, nobody thought any team in the Federal Way school district could do this," said Townsend, who will enter his seventh year as Jefferson’s baseball coach this spring. "So I’m so proud of not only my program but the whole Federal Way school district, the growth they’ve made and the hard work all of these ladies have put in."
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
4A WCD BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores: Jefferson 3,122, South Kitsap 3,102, Puyallup 2,959, Rogers 2,888, Curtis 2,857, Cascade of Everett 2,855, Decatur 2,653, Kennedy Catholic 2,167
*Top four teams advance to state
Top 15 individuals (3 games)
1. Sarah Stole, South Kitsap, 586; 2. Kristina Harris, Rogers, 567; 3. Paris Smith, Cascade, 559; 4. Whitney Lee, Jefferson, 547; 5. Jessica Brambach, Cascade, 529, 6. Haylee Pollard, Jefferson, 528; 7. Jordan Madrid, Rogers, 523; 8. Jenaya Breitzmen, Puyallup, 515; 9. Kadie Dicken, Puyallup, 510; 10. Sophia Musiak, Decatur, 504; 11. Samantha Mutolo, Jackson, 484; 12. Nicole Cottrell, South Kitsap, 484; 13. Emma Marten, Curtis, 483; 14. Laura Martinez, Olympia, 478; 15. Marilyn Perez, Graham-Kapowsin, 474.
*Emerald Ridge’s Gwen Craigen (473) qualified for state individually
3A WCD BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores: Wilson 3,111, Central Kitsap 3,074, Bethel 2,896, Capital 2,837, Spanaway Lake 2,638, Shelton 2,607, Yelm 2,515, Lincoln 2,456
*Top five teams advance to state
Top 15 individuals (3 games)
1. Amanda Stewmon, Central Kitsap, 656; 2. Carolina Snowden, Spanaway Lake, 581; 3. Makenzie Brathovd, North Thurston, 558; 4. Grace McCown, Capital, 531; 5. Ashley Nelson, Bethel, 515; 6. Sierra Berry, Wilson, 505; 7. Em Nelson, Spanaway Lake, 500; 8. Mekade Taylor, Wilson, 497; 9. Miranda Smith, Capital, 494; 10. Nicole Wood, Bethel, 478; 11. Carley Johnson, Yelm, 474; 12. Trinity Charles, Wilson, 473; 13. Emilia LaPointe, Lincoln, 466; 14. Taylor Herbert, Wilson, 466; 15. Mikayala Jarvis, Timberline, 465.
2A/1A WCD BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores: North Mason 2,902, Klahowya 2,804, Franklin Pierce 2,736, Olympic 2,683, Steilacoom 2,631, Foss 2,378, Clover Park 2,256, River Ridge 2,172
*Top four teams advance to state
Top 15 individuals (3 games)
1. Hannah Sutton, Bremerton, 651; 2. Heather Allard, Franklin Pierce, 559; 3. Ashlyn Jamrog, Olympic, 556; 4. Emily Cybulski, Steilacoom, 535; 5. Shaniya Brannon, North Mason, 525; 6. Ciara Smith-Perez, Klahowya, 488; 6. Haven Hermsen, North Mason, 488; 8. Destiny Staus, Sequim, 474; 9. Melanie Hall, North Mason, 466; 10. Jennalyn Castro, Bremerton, 454; 11. Onjalina Robinson, Klahowya, 451; 12. Keyonna Sims, Steilacoom, 448; 13. Samantha Stump, Olympic, 447; 13. Taylor Haney, Bremerton, 447; 15. Briana Kennard, Klahowya, 443.
Comments