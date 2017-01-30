Sumner’s Connor Wedington commits to Stanford

Connor Wedington shredded his way through the South Puget Sound League the past two years as a high school football player.
And on Monday morning he tweeted a video of him shredding the summit of Snoqualmie on a snowboard. He hits a jump and the bottom of the board reveals where he plans to sign his national letter of intent.
Wedington has verbally committed to play at Stanford University.
C O M M I T T E D . #BRCommitmentWeekpic.twitter.com/jvgYr5eYqR— Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) January 30, 2017
It comes two days before national signing day.
Wedington, who was The News Tribune’s All-Area football player of the year, had narrowed his top five schools to Baylor, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Washington before committing on Monday.
He had previously said that he never imagined himself as anything but a Washington Husky and verbally committed to UW last February.
Then Wedington met with Stanford coach David Shaw in early December and decided to decommitt from Washington a few days later.
"Toughest decision of my life," Wedington had said.
But now Stanford is getting two of the best football players to ever hail from the South Sound.
Wedington is rated as the No. 1 athlete in the West Region by Scout.com. And the Cardinal also got a commitment earlier this month from Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Foster Sarell, who announced his decision at the U.S. Army All-American game in Texas on national television and is the No. 1-rated offensive lineman in the 2017 class.
Wedington and Sarell were co-MVPs of the 4A SPSL this year. Wedington was the 3A SPSL’s MVP last year.
Wedington had a wild recruiting ride after decommitting from UW.
He visited Stanford earlier this month. Then he left for Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl — where he earned the offensive MVP in his first game since missing Sumner’s final two state playoff games because of a separated shoulder.
Last week he traveled to Texas to visit Baylor, then he went back to California to see UCLA.
But, ultimately, it came down to a trip down snowy Snoqualmie.
