High school sports roundup for Jan. 30, 2017

Boys Basketball
Top Performer: Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian — 39 points in 80-60 win over North Beach.
Northwest Christian 80, North Beach 60: Noah Phillips scored a game-high 39 points as the Navigators were able to rout the Hyaks on Monday night.
Northwest Christian nearly put up 50 points in the first half, as they led 48-30 at halftime.
Phillips took advantage of North Beach’s double-team defense, which allowed him to score from all areas on the court.
“They tried to double-team our post players, and he’s an outside shooter,” Northwest Christian head coach Thomas Gwinn said.
Tyler Fox had a solid night, scoring 14 points for Northwest Christian.
Northwest Christian’s final game of the regular season happens on Thursday as they host Ilwaco at 7 p.m.
Muckleshoot 72, Mount Rainier Lutheran 54: A pair of Kings caused the Hawks to fold on Monday night.
Kobe Courville and Jesus Bennett combined to score 45 points for the Muckleshoot Kings. Courville was the game’s leading scorer with 26, with Bennett not far off adding 19.
Adam Bailey shot the ball well for the Hawks, scoring 22 points.
Muckleshoot Tribal heads to Northwest Yeshiva for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Top Performer: Alea Yun, Life Christian Academy — 18 points in 44-35 win over South Bend.
Life Christian 44, South Bend 35: A strong first half from the Eagles proved to be enough as they beat the Indians.
Life Christian’s offense got off to a quick start, scoring 16 points in the first quarter. The Eagles’ defense was solid, as they carried a 26-12 lead into halftime. Alea Yun lead all scorers with 18 points. Landyn Lovelady added 13 of her own.
Life Christian travels to Ocosta on Wednesday for a game at 5:45 p.m.
Mount Rainier Lutheran 67, Muckleshoot 13: The Hawks got a season-high scoring outburst from one of their seniors on senior night against the Kings.
Taylor Arnone erupted for 21 points on a night in which her and fellow senior Erica Sharrett were honored.
Mount Rainier Lutheran ends their regular season at Christian Faith on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
