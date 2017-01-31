White River’s Chris Gibson to enter state basketball coaches HOF

White River High School girls basketball coach Chris Gibson will be inducted into the state girls basketball coaches association’s second hall of fame class.
Gibson is one of five inductees who will be inducted.
Gibson, who is also White River’s athletic director, surpassed 500 wins for his coaching career when the Hornets beat Snohomish on Dec. 27 at Lynden Christian. The Hornets (18-2) clinched the 2A South Puget Sound League’s Mountain division title this season and play Eatonville in the first round of the 2A SPSL tournament at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
His 29-year coaching career began with Franklin Pierce before taking over at White River. Former Lynden Christian coach Curt De Haan owns the state record for coaching victories with 722.
The complete list of inductees into the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s second hall of fame class:
▪ Chris Gibson, White River
▪ Jim Greene, Reardan/Pomeroy
▪ Marda McClenny, Walla Walla
▪ Jimi Stinson, Davenport
▪ Charlotte Wirth, Walla Walla
The induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on March 17 at Schirmer Auditorium at King’s High School in Seattle, the WSGBCA will honor the following. Cost is $35, $45 at the door and attendees are asked to contact Bryan Peterson (petersonb@cascadechristianschoool.org) to RSVP.
