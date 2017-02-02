Prep roundup: In boys basketball, Rogers edges Sumner, 70-66, after a wild fourth quarter

Boys basketball
Top performer: Payton Anderson, Tahoma
Scored 36 points in a 70-61 win over Decatur to help Tahoma earn a berth in the NPSL tournament.
Rogers 70, Sumner 66: Both teams combined to score 48 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams came out on top against the Spartans on Thursday.
The Rams brought a 12-point lead out of the locker room at halftime. The Spartans defense stepped up in the third quarter, holding the Rams to two points. That defense helped the Spartans gain a 45-43 lead entering the fourth.
“It set us up for a barnburner,” Rogers coach Rico Anchetta said.
The teams battled throughout the fourth quarter. Each team held four-point leads down the stretch. The Rams offense dropped 27 points in the final quarter to pick up the win.
“(There were) a lot of fireworks in the fourth quarter,” Anchetta said. “James Baker hit four threes and made plays at the basket, but it was a total team effort. Defensively, it was a team effort, it took a great effort to help on them.”
Baker finished the game with 20 points. Alec Geolzer supplied 14 points for the Rams.
The game’s leading scorer was the Spartans’ Seth Carnahan, who had 24.
Bellarmine Prep 63, Emerald Ridge 53: The Lions beat the Jaguars, but both teams earned the two seed in the 4A SPSL.
Solid offensive production came from a pair of Lions: Joey Bodoia and Christian Moore. Bodoia led all scorers with 23, and Moore had 21.
The district opponents for both teams have yet to be determined. The district tournament runs from Wednesday through Feb. 18.
South Kitsap 60, Puyallup 54: The Wolves and Vikings went into halftime tied at 21, but South Kitsap came out on top thanks to Izajiha Byrd’s 22 points.
Deante Ward came up with 17 points to help South Kitsap rally.
The Vikings had three players in double digits: Brennan Winter scored 16, Nathaniel Holcomb scored 15 and Landen Neff scored 14.
Yelm 64, Shelton 55: The Tornados were able to fend off a late charge from the Highclimbers, thanks to a big first quarter.
The Tornadoes got out to a 24-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Highclimbers outscored the Tornadoes in both quarters of the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Trent Lawton and Jacob McCown combined to score 33 points for the Tornados, with 17 and 16, respectively.
Spanaway Lake 73, Bethel 46: The Braves had no answer for the Sentinels underneath the basket as they cruised to a win.
Devante Moffitt exploded for 33 points for the Sentinels. The junior guard attacked the rim, getting to the free-throw line 10 times. The scoring outburst included only two 3-pointers.
Tahoma 70, Decatur 61: With a berth in the NPSL tournament on the line, Payton Anderson stepped up for the Bears and carried the team on his back.
Anderson provided the majority of Tahoma’s offense, scoring 36 points. The next-highest scorer for the Bears was Clayton Stultz with 14.
Devon Kelley scored 20 points for the Golden Gators and Will Johnson had 14.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Josie Matz, Wilson
Scored 26 points in a 59-38 win over Stadium.
Yelm 55, Shelton 35: In a Thursday game that decided the fourth-best team in the 3A South Sound Conference, the Tornados earned the spot.
The Tornados and t Highclimbers finished with identical records in conference, going 6-8. The Tornados beat the Highclimbers, 63-44, on Jan. 11. The head-to-head wins gave the Tornados the tiebreaker.
Yelm’s Chloe Zimmerman led all scorers with 14 points, and Jaeden Ells added 10.
Bonney Lake 62, Mount Tahoma 47: A fantastic 3-point shooting night for the Panthers led the team over the Thunderbirds.
The Panthers shot 54.2 percent from 3-point range, going 13 for 24. Payton Mitchell led the way, knocking down five 3-pointers. She finished with 20 points.
Nini Figeracion of Mount Tahoma dropped 20 points as well.
Bonney Lake takes on Timberline next Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at North Thurston High School.
North Thurston 61, Peninsula 40: A trio of Rams scored in double figures in route to the win.
Quinlan Christian led the Rams with 17 points. Brookyln Harn added 14 and Rokki Brown scored 11.
Wilson 59, Stadium 38: Josie Matz scored 26 points for the Rams as they rolled to a win.
Kiara McMillan added 12 points for Wilson.
Vennessa Higgins scored 22 points for Stadium.
