Bodoia, Moore lift Bellarmine over Emerald Ridge to force tie for second in 4A SPSL; Curtis clinches outright league title

0:59 Watch: Brown, McCall lift Lincoln to league title with win over Bethel Pause

1:11 Trestle work will cause short-term disruption for Sounder riders

2:30 Alternatives to Violence workshop in Pierce County

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

2:37 Lifting of pot ban could change small town

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

3:05 Huskies Chris Petersen discusses 2017 recruiting class

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day