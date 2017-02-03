State bowling primer: Top programs, indivuals to watch at HS state bowling championships in University Place

WIAA STATE GIRLS BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Narrows Plaza Bowl, University Place
2016 team champions:
4A – Wenatchee.
3A/2A – Hanford.
2016 individual winners
4A – Cheyanne Greening, Eastmont (1,279 series).
3A/2A – Ashlyn Jamrog, Olympic (1,189 series).
Schedule
Thursday – Class 2A/1A individual games.
Friday – Class 2A/1A Baker games, 8 a.m.-10 a.m.; Class 3A and 4A individual game sessions are 12:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m. (Games 1-3) and 4:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Games 4-6).
Saturday – Class 4A and 3A Baker games are 8 a.m.-10 a.m.
Skinny
4A – What the state should know by now is this – don’t bet against Southwest Washington bowling. Battle Ground (20013-15) had its three-year run as state champion ended last year – at its district tournament. And Evergreen of Vancouver narrowly missed making it four in a row by the GSHL 4A in 2016, losing to Wenatchee by 25 pins, the closest defeat since 2010. It very well could be a two-school race between Battle Ground and Eastmont (state-best 4,084 series at districts), the Big 9 champion which still has Greening leading the way. … South Kitsap’s Sarah Stolle won the WCD title with a 586 series, but watch out for Rogers sophomore Kristina Harris, the reigning 4A state runner-up who finished second to Stolle last week. Both should be in the hunt for the individual crown.
3A – A pair of 2016 state runners-up – Evergreen (4A) and Everett (3A) – lead the contending group this weekend. The Plainsmen have star power in Shannon Bliquez, who had the best three-game score of any Southwest District bowler at 630. She placed fourth in 4A last season. … Everett might have graduated top bowler Candice Goldfinch, but the other four members from the Seagulls’ state squad return. … Wilson won its fourth WCD title last weekend, and first since 2012. The Rams will need a big two days to chase down the favorites. … Central Kitsap’s Amanda Stewmon (656 series) won the WCD title as well, but don’t forget about runner-up Caroline Snowden (581), the 2015 4A state champion from Spanaway Lake.
Tickets: Daily passes are $10 for adults, $8 for students/senior citizens. Tournament passes are $16 for adults, $11 for students/senior citizens.
tmilles@thenewstribune.com
