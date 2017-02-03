Kennedy Catholic hires Tacoma Stars forward to coach its soccer team

Kennedy Catholic has hired Tacoma Stars forward Vince McCluskey to head its boys soccer program.
McCluskey graduated from Kennedy in 2010, where he was a multisport student-athlete and played on the Lancers’ 2007-08 team that finished as a runner up for the 3A state title.
McCluskey then played four years of soccer at the University of Puget Sound. He now plays for the Tacoma Stars of the Major Arena Soccer League. He has scored two goals in 14 matches this season.
“Simply put, Vince blew away the interview committee with his passion for the sport and the energy and enthusiasm in which he is prepared to lead,” said Kennedy athletic director Sam Reed, the former athletic director for the Tacoma school district, in a press release. “Vince will immediately serve as a role model for current and future Lancers, and I am confident that his playing and coaching experience has him ready to help our soccer program compete at the highest level.”
McCluskey takes over for former coach Teddy Mitalas, who was Kennedy’s coach for the past nine seasons but has since taken over at Ingraham.
