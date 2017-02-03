Gig Harbor football coach Aaron Chantler resigns

Gig Harbor High football coach Aaron Chantler has resigned from his position at Gig Harbor High School.
“It’s an opportunity to me to really look at other professional opportunities,” Chantler said. “I’m still kind of searching for words. I just got done telling the kids a little bit ago. It just came down to, I wanted to put my focus into pursuing other professional opportunities.
Chantler, a graduate of Wilson High School and a former assistant coach there, led Gig Harbor to four consecutive state appearances in five years as Gig Harbor’s coach, and won two league titles. He was the 4A Narrows League coach of the year in 2015.
He finishes with a 36-18 record at Gig Harbor.
@coach_achantler you'll be missed!! pic.twitter.com/iTktADBpRj— Davis Alexander (@chavisdavis7) February 4, 2017
“Every coach has a bucket list of things they want to accomplish in their coaching careers,” the coach said. “I’ve gotten to accomplish some of those things. There are some other things on that list. I need to go after those, give those my energy.”
You are appreciated @coach_achantler pic.twitter.com/IHti68Thvi— Kyle Urbon (@KyleUrbon23) February 3, 2017
His most successful season came in 2015 when Gig Harbor posted a 10-1 overall record, going undefeated in the Class 4A Narrows League and advancing to the state tournament, before losing to Skyline.
Thank you for everything this past year. Wish you and your family the best in the future. @coach_achantler #livetheprocess— Ryan Baerg (@RyanBaerg) February 3, 2017
Chantler was known primarily at Gig Harbor as an offensive mind, bringing a fast-paced, spread offense to the school.
“His high-energy leadership style will be missed at Gig Harbor,” Gig Harbor athletic director Bob Werner wrote in a press release. “Coach Chantler is also a very good English teacher at GHHS and his resignation from coaching does not affect his role as a teacher in our English department.”
Gig Harbor will immediately begin the process of finding a new head football coach.
Chantler often spoke of building a family at Gig Harbor High School and said he’s proud of the relationships and connections he built over the last five years.
“The kids are great kids,” he said. “The relationships you make with the coaches — you know those won’t go away. I walk away pretty proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish. … We did some really good things on the field and off the field. We made a positive impact on kids’ lives and helped them become a better version of themselves. I’m very proud of this chapter and just excited for the next one.”
