Kentwood ends Federal Way's 63-game unbeaten streak

Kentwood's D'Angelo Minnis is congratulated by jubilant fans after the Conquerors ended Federal Way's 63-game unbeaten streak with a 69-59 victory. Minnis finished with 14 points. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Federal Way's Marcus Stephens soars around the defense of Kentwood's Armann Gill on a layup attempt in the first half. Stephens finished as the game's high scorer with 23 points. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Sensing an upset, the Kentwood bench erupts in the final seconds. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Eli'Sha Sheppard blocks a shot by Federal Way's Etan Collins. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Darius LuBon pleads his case to an official. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Federal Way coach Jerome Collins and his assistant, right, diagram plays in the first half. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood coach Blake Solomon encourages his squad before the start of the second half. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Rayvaughn Bolton zooms past Federal Way's Elijah Nnanabu for a breakaway layup in the second half. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Koby Huerta sneaks past Rashon Slaughter of Federal Way. Huerta scored 14 points for the game. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Armann Gill powers to the basket. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Marcus Stephens of Federal Way takes the ball to the rack against Kentwood's Eli'Sha Sheppard. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Darius LuBon snaps a pass by Malcolm Cole of Federal Way. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Federal Way cheerleaders urge on the Eagles. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
The Eagles' Malcolm Cole corrals a rebound over Kentwood's Eli'Sha Sheppard. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com
Kentwood's Darius LuBon prepares to sink a free throw for the game's final point in the Conqueror's 69-59 upset of previously undefeated Federal Way. Photo taken in Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Drew Perine
dperine@thenewstribune.com