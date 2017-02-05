Ben Gore, Alex Cruz lift Orting to 2A SPSL Sound wrestling title

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Lincoln offensive lineman Quazzel White had been committed to Washington State before decommitting in early January and waited until signing day to make his new college of choice official.
The Sentinels had three wide receivers sign letters of intent to play college football, including Marques Hampton Jr. to Eastern Washington University, on Wednesday morning as part of national signing day.
Ninth-ranked Hawks jetted out to an early lead on Monday, and pushed it beyond 30 points in the third quarter, and closed out an 83-44 win victory over the Warriors at home. River Ridge (16-6, 11-4 2A SPSL Sound) is now guaranteed one of the 2A SPSL’s top four seeds into the 2A West Central District tournament.
Jefferson coach Joe Townsend and bowler Kaylee Pollard discuss Jefferson's 4A district title win over South Kitsap; while Wilson coach Ken Richardson and bowler Sierra Berry revel in the Rams' 3A district title.
Diallo scored 26 points, contributed to ninth-ranked Curtis’ suffocating team defense and helped lift the Vikings to a 60-51 home victory against Emerald Ridge on Friday. The win clinched at least a share of the 4A South Puget Sound League title for the Vikings — for the third year in a row.
Lincoln pulled away from Tacoma-rival Wilson with a 66-55 home victory on Wednesday to stay undefeated (16-0) and move a step closer toward its fifth consecutive league title. But is it ready for the giants of the Metro League — Nathan Hale, Garfield and Rainier Beach?