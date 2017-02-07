No. 1 Black Hills clinches back-to-back 2A EvCo titles with 55-44 win over No. 4 W.F. West

0:45 Emergency responders work to extricate deputy from vehicle Pause

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:42 Korean students getting warm welcome at Jennie Reed Elementary

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board