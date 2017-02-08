Prep roundup: Tides can’t keep up with Kelso, lose 62-52

Boys basketball
Top performer: Seth Hall, Prairie
Scored 30 points in a win over Peninsula
Kelso 62, Gig Harbor 52: In the first round of the 3A district tournament, the Hilanders were able to keep their head above water against the Tides on Wednesday night.
The teams were neck and neck after the first quarter with both getting 10 points, but Kelso began to pull away while Gig Harbor could not keep up.
Parting the seas for Kelso was Riley Noah, who scored a game-high 20 points, followed by fellow sophomore Shaw Anderson, who had 17.
Prairie 56, Peninsula 44: The Falcons soared above the Seahawks in a game that sawPrairie come out strong in the first quarter of the 3A district tournament’s opening round.
The Falcons held their opponents to four points in the first while scoring 16. The game drew closer after that, but Prairie held on.
Leading the charge for the Falcons was Seth Hall, who scored a game-high 30 points.
Girls basketball
Top performer: Landyn Lovelady, Life Christian
Scored 16 points, with five steals, in a win against Mossyrock
Life Christian 46, Mossyrock 40: The Eagles triumphed over the Vikings on Wednesday night.
“In the first half, we were evenly matched,” said Life Christian assistant coach Shawna Thomas. “Strong defense was a key. All the girls followed the game plan and played hard.”
Speaking of defense, Landyn Lovelady had a big night for Life Christian with five steals.
Close behind were teammates Alea Yum, who had 10 rebounds along with two steals, and Alyssa Donaldson, who had eight rebounds and four steals.
Lovelady scored a game-high 16 points.
Puyallup 40, Enumclaw 30: After getting stung with a slow start in the first quarter, the Vikings bounced back to secure a strong win over the Hornets.
Puyallup scored one point in the first quarter, but followed with 15 in the second quarter.
It was smooth sailing for the Vikings after that as they scored eight points in the third and 16 in the fourth to seal their victory.
The high scorer for the Vikings was Sophie DeWitt, who had nine points, tying Enumclaw’s Madison Bosik, who also had nine.
Rogers 63, Auburn Mountainview 29: The Rams cruised to victory over the Lions behind Jessi Westering’s 12 points.
Helping out was teammate Raigan Barrett, who had 11. The Lions were led by Taylor Flores’ 14 points.
Kentwood 53, Emerald Ridge 50 (OT): A fifth period was needed after the Conquerors and Jaguars missed shots at the end of regulation.
Sharon Ajayi led all scorers with 24 points. . The Jaguars were topped by Sammantha McGinty with 14 points.
