Curtis HS boys coach Tim Kelly

Bethel's Dante Springsteen won the 160-pound title at the 3A Pierce County League sub-district tournament and lifted the Braves to the team title. Bonney Lake's Brenden Chaowanapibool and Brandon Kaylor talk about their pins and Lincoln's Will Willsey survived three overtimes for the 220-pound title.
By the end of this, sixth-ranked Kentwood had ended No. 1 Federal Way’s 4A state record win streak at 63 consecutive games dating back to the 2014-15 season with a 69-59 victory for the 4A North Puget Sound League title on Saturday at Auburn Riverside High School.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Lincoln offensive lineman Quazzel White had been committed to Washington State before decommitting in early January and waited until signing day to make his new college of choice official.
The Sentinels had three wide receivers sign letters of intent to play college football, including Marques Hampton Jr. to Eastern Washington University, on Wednesday morning as part of national signing day.
Lincoln cruised to a 50-26 victory at Bethel on Tuesday night to clinch their second consecutive league title — winning the 3A Narrows League title last year and the 3A Pierce County League this season.